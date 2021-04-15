BRAVADA International : Pre-Launches WholesalePetWorld.com, a Website Specializing in Wholesale Pet Supplies

BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.WholesalePetWorld.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that it is pre-launching WholesalePetWorld.com, an online ecommerce website providing wholesale pet supplies. WholesalePetWorld.com will initially focus on dog and cat products and intends to expand its initial selection of a few hundred items to an expansive selection of dog and cat products. The official name of the website is Wholesale Pet World Superstore™ with a registered trademark pending at the USPTO.

WholesalePetWorld.com is the wholesale website to its companion retail website, WorldofPets.com, which was launched on January 26 of this year. BRAVADA’s strategy is to pair B2B and B2C websites together for improved operating efficiencies and product throughput. WholesalePetWorld.com will utilize a multi-year development strategy to take a measured growth path and expand product offerings across high demand categories to maximize its competitive position in specific categories including wholesale dog supplies, wholesale cat supplies, products for pet mom and dads and more.

A BRAVADA “pre-launch” website is live but in development and not active for receiving orders but in a position to begin the Google crawl process during early development having the crucial elements in place for SEO. The length of time a website is “live” plays an important role in SEO and SERP performance which is why BRAVADA is “pre-launching” to be crawled during the early stages of development. Each website is expected to require 12 months of SEO to develop valuable organic web traffic.

BRAVADA is sourcing a number of dog and cat product lines that are new and / or less familiar to the North American marketplace to develop a distinct mix of pet supplies. The Company is also developing its own dog and cat product line to establish a proprietary line of products unified under a trademarked brand name.

As with all BRAVADA websites, WholesalePetWorld.com was created, built, and developed in house by CEO Danny Alex. This significant competitive advantage allows BRAVADA to develop its websites with almost “zero” invested capital. This includes the SEO process, CSS / HTML, content creation, Photoshop, database management and more, where its competitors must hire an entire team(s) at the cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars per year. Mr. Alex has been successful developing a number of online properties with over $4,000,000 in revenue in 2020 and has launched a number of new websites in the past few months.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com, USAFashion.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com and WorldofPets.com.

