Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BRAVADA International : Pre-Launches WholesalePetWorld.com, a Website Specializing in Wholesale Pet Supplies

04/15/2021 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.WholesalePetWorld.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that it is pre-launching WholesalePetWorld.com, an online ecommerce website providing wholesale pet supplies. WholesalePetWorld.com will initially focus on dog and cat products and intends to expand its initial selection of a few hundred items to an expansive selection of dog and cat products. The official name of the website is Wholesale Pet World Superstore™ with a registered trademark pending at the USPTO.

WholesalePetWorld.com is the wholesale website to its companion retail website, WorldofPets.com, which was launched on January 26 of this year. BRAVADA’s strategy is to pair B2B and B2C websites together for improved operating efficiencies and product throughput. WholesalePetWorld.com will utilize a multi-year development strategy to take a measured growth path and expand product offerings across high demand categories to maximize its competitive position in specific categories including wholesale dog supplies, wholesale cat supplies, products for pet mom and dads and more.

A BRAVADA “pre-launch” website is live but in development and not active for receiving orders but in a position to begin the Google crawl process during early development having the crucial elements in place for SEO. The length of time a website is “live” plays an important role in SEO and SERP performance which is why BRAVADA is “pre-launching” to be crawled during the early stages of development. Each website is expected to require 12 months of SEO to develop valuable organic web traffic.

BRAVADA is sourcing a number of dog and cat product lines that are new and / or less familiar to the North American marketplace to develop a distinct mix of pet supplies. The Company is also developing its own dog and cat product line to establish a proprietary line of products unified under a trademarked brand name.

As with all BRAVADA websites, WholesalePetWorld.com was created, built, and developed in house by CEO Danny Alex. This significant competitive advantage allows BRAVADA to develop its websites with almost “zero” invested capital. This includes the SEO process, CSS / HTML, content creation, Photoshop, database management and more, where its competitors must hire an entire team(s) at the cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars per year. Mr. Alex has been successful developing a number of online properties with over $4,000,000 in revenue in 2020 and has launched a number of new websites in the past few months.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com, USAFashion.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com and WorldofPets.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:32aUNITEDHEALTH INCORPORATED  : Thinking about trading options or stock in Nvidia, UnitedHealth Group, Anheuser Busch, Apple, or Freeport-McMoRan?
PR
09:32aBODYCOTE PLC  : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09:31aDENALI ADVANCED INTEGRATION NAMED TOP SAMSUNG PARTNER AT SAMSUNG V/X LIVE : Business Reimagined
AQ
09:31aINDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:31aRIDGEWOOD CANADIAN INVESTMENT GRADE BOND FUND  : Declares Monthly Distribution for April of $0.0530 per Unit
AQ
09:31aPittsburgh-Based Companies, Pineapple Payments and eServices Technology, Expand Integrated Payments Partnership
BU
09:31aSENMIAO TECHNOLOGY  : Announces Cooperation with Hefei Cheyun to Launch Ride-Hailing Business in Hefei, China
PR
09:31aTINYCLUES  : selects Google Cloud to Transform CRM Marketing
BU
09:31aApple, Partners Start $200 Million Fund for Forestry Investments
DJ
09:31aWOLTERS KLUWER  : GRC Appoints Raja Sengupta as EVP and General Manager of ELM Solutions
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Cathie Wood's Ark buys into Coinbase, sells some Tesla stock
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Crypto flagship Coinbase jumps 11% after stormy Nasdaq debut
3DOW JONES 30 : Wall St. ends mixed; Coinbase surges in debut
4Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
5KOSS CORPORATION : KOSS : GameStop leads 'meme stocks' higher, snaps seven-day losing streak

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ