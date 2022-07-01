Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BRAZIL ECONOMY MINISTRY FORECASTS 2022 IMPORTS OF $268 BLN (VS $…

07/01/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRAZIL ECONOMY MINISTRY FORECASTS 2022 IMPORTS OF $268 BLN (VS $237.2 BLN PREVIOUSLY)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00pBrazil economy ministry forecasts 2022 imports of $268 bln (vs $…
RE
02:00pBrazil economy ministry forecasts 2022 exports of $349.4 bln (vs…
RE
02:00pBrazil economy ministry forecasts 2022 trade balance of $+81.5 b…
RE
02:00pBrazil june exports total $32.675 bln, imports $23.861 bln - eco…
RE
02:00pBrazil posts june trade balance of $+8.814 bln - economy ministr…
RE
01:59pChina's Great Wall shelves $1 billion India investment plan -sources
RE
01:56pChina's great wall motor drops $1 bln india plan, fires employee…
RE
01:48pChile plans to raise copper mining royalties and reform tax system
RE
01:46pShippers lobby Biden as dreaded West Coast port labor contract expiry looms
RE
01:45pU.s. gasoline futures extend gains, up by 5%…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. reces..
2U.S. housing hold-ups put thousands of jobs on the line
3Pharmaceutical companies still have the upper hand
4Transcript : Micron Technology, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 30, 20..
5Analyst recommendations: Burberry, Comcast, FedEx, Netflix, PepsiCo...

HOT NEWS