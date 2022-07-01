BRAZIL JUNE EXPORTS TOTAL $32.675 BLN, IMPORTS $23.861 BLN - ECO…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Undervalued stocks
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Yield stocks
ESG stocks
Quality stocks
Investment Themes
Let's all cycle!
Europe's family businesses
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
The future of mobility
Strategic Metals
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Ageing Population
Smart City
Sin stocks
Gold and Silver
Cybersecurity
Boats
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
BRAZIL JUNE EXPORTS TOTAL $32.675 BLN, IMPORTS $23.861 BLN - ECO…
07/01/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
BRAZIL JUNE EXPORTS TOTAL $32.675 BLN, IMPORTS $23.861 BLN - ECONOMY MINISTRY
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00p
Brazil economy ministry forecasts 2022 imports of $268 bln (vs $…
RE
02:00p
Brazil economy ministry forecasts 2022 exports of $349.4 bln (vs…
RE
02:00p
Brazil economy ministry forecasts 2022 trade balance of $+81.5 b…
RE
02:00p
Brazil june exports total $32.675 bln, imports $23.861 bln - eco…
RE
02:00p
Brazil posts june trade balance of $+8.814 bln - economy ministr…
RE
01:59p
China's Great Wall shelves $1 billion India investment plan -sources
RE
01:56p
China's great wall motor drops $1 bln india plan, fires employee…
RE
01:48p
Chile plans to raise copper mining royalties and reform tax system
RE
01:46p
Shippers lobby Biden as dreaded West Coast port labor contract expiry looms
RE
01:45p
U.s. gasoline futures extend gains, up by 5%…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Analysis-Some investors bet top growth stocks will thrive in U.S. reces..
2
U.S. housing hold-ups put thousands of jobs on the line
3
Pharmaceutical companies still have the upper hand
4
Transcript : Micron Technology, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 30, 20..
5
Analyst recommendations: Burberry, Comcast, FedEx, Netflix, PepsiCo...
More news
HOT NEWS
CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS.
-15.52%
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Presents Positive Interim Data from Barzolvolimab Phase 1b Study in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria at EAACI 2022
FRANCHISE GROUP, INC.
-6.69%
Factbox: Dealmaking hits the rocks due to stormy markets
MODERNA, INC.
+4.49%
U.S. FDA to use existing Omicron booster data to review shots targeting new subvariants -official
MDF COMMERCE INC.
-31.52%
Mdf commerce inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CANOPY GROWTH CORPOR.
-18.49%
TSX tumbles nearly 14% in second quarter amid recession fears
AIR CANADA
-6.03%
Air Canada shares fall after carrier cuts domestic flight schedule
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave