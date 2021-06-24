Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
BRAZIL'S NATIONAL MONETARY COUNCIL SETS 2024 INFLATION TARGET AT 3.00%
06/24/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RPT-BRAZIL'S NATIONAL MONETARY COUNCIL SETS 2024 INFLATION TARGET AT 3.00%
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54p
FedEx shares fall as labor woes weigh on 2022 outlook
RE
05:50p
U.S. House committee due to consider sweeping China bill next week
RE
05:49p
BlackBerry first-quarter revenue beats expectations, shares rise
RE
05:42p
Utilities Tick Down As Traders Rotate Out Of Defensive Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41p
Communications Services Up On Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40p
Tech Up On Rotation Into Growth Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39p
Financials Up After Infrastructure Compromise -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:37p
Brazil's National Monetary Council sets 2024 inflation target at 3.00%
RE
05:37p
Brazil's national monetary council sets 2024 inflation target at 3.00%
RE
05:37p
Brazil's national monetary council keeps 2022 and 2023 inflation targets at 3.50% and 3.25%, respectively
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Slave