BRAZILIAN ARM OF CHINA THREE GORGES WITHDRAWS FROM IPO IN BRAZIL -MARKET REGULATOR
Brazilian Arm Of China Three Gorges Withdraws From Ipo In Brazil…
Today at 01:35 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
BRAZILIAN ARM OF CHINA THREE GORGES WITHDRAWS FROM IPO IN BRAZIL -MARKET REGULATOR
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|5.3064 BRL
|-0.71%
|-1.44%
|-
|2262.20 PTS
|+0.06%
|+0.86%
|-
SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius maintains high profitability despite the expected temporary declines in the first half of 2023
China shares flat as support for auto, electronics fail to lift sentiment; HK shares up