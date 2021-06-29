Log in
BRC Healthcare : Fuels Growth with Hire of Chandler Keel Vice President, Business Development

06/29/2021 | 10:03am EDT
BRC Healthcare has named Chandler Keel Vice President of Business Development. In this newly created role Keel will build and manage a team of regional account managers that focus on generating substance abuse treatment referrals from all healthcare verticals throughout the US.

Prior to joining BRC Healthcare, Chandler spent four years with Summit BHC in Nashville in a variety of executive sales roles. Most recently he was Director of National Business Development where he supported the company’s growth from six locations to 26.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the BRC Healthcare team and look forward to growing the treatment organization and making our services more accessible,” noted Keel. “My goal is to ensure that BRC Healthcare continues to exceed the industry standard for treatment of co-occurring illnesses.”

Andrew Rothermel CEO of BRC Healthcare noted “The April 2020 investment by Veronis Suhler Stevenson and NewSpring Capital is already helping us fuel our growth and enhance our team.”

BRC Healthcare Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Marsha Stone added “Chandler is an exceptional leader with an unprecedented understanding of recovery and the business of behavioral health. I’m confident that he’ll be instrumental in fueling the growth of BRC Healthcare so we can reach and serve more people struggling with addiction.”

Based in Nashville, Keel is a Board Member of the Pete Keel Foundation which supports The Lung Transplant Foundation. He’s also Chairperson of the Golf Committee of The Jordan Thomas Foundation, which provides specialized prosthetic devices for children. Keel holds a Business Administration degree from North Carolina University.

About BRC Healthcare:

BRC stands for “Bringing Real Change,” and is an industry-leading provider of treatment services designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing landscape of substance use disorder. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, BRC Healthcare provides individualized, gender specific treatments to adults (aged 17+) with substance use disorders such as alcoholism, drug dependence and other addiction disorders. The BRC Family of Programs provides treatment that is structured to ensure personal attention through three unique residential care programs: BRC Recovery, Spearhead Lodge, and Makana Path. These programs are supported by Segue, an extensive post-treatment network that includes sober living homes and outpatient services. BRC programs are fully supported by a team of medical and psychiatric professionals allowing for the admission of dually diagnosed and medically complex cases. In April 2020, private investment firms Veronis Suhler Stevenson (“VSS”) and NewSpring Health Capital announced the completion of an investment in BRC Recovery Family of Programs.

For more information, please visit www.brc-healthcare.com.

Editors: Download a high-resolution photo of Chandler Keel HERE


© Business Wire 2021
