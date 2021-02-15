BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED FIRM, Encourages Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – SNOA

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) resulting from allegations that Sonoma may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



SO WHAT: If you purchased Sonoma securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1992.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On November 17, 2020, after market hours, Sonoma filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcing that Sonoma’s “unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 should no longer be relied upon.” Sonoma continued that the financial statements for this time period “contained material errors” and that “the Company will need to restate them.” On this news, Sonoma’s share price fell $1.10 per share, or 14%, over the next few trading days to close at $6.63 per share on November 20, 2020.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1992.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

cases@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com