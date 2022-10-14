Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

BRENT CRUDE FUTURES FALL $3 TO SESSION LOW OF $91.45/BBL…

10/14/2022 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRENT CRUDE FUTURES FALL $3 TO SESSION LOW OF $91.45/BBL


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.93% 91.64 Delayed Quote.18.60%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.54% 770.6392 Real-time Quote.16.77%
WTI -3.47% 85.878 Delayed Quote.18.08%
Latest news "Economy"
11:02aChina to ease share buyback rules amid a sluggish market
RE
11:00aTIM board has not decided over request to extend deadline for network deal-source
RE
10:59aExclusive-Argentina cbank, hopeful on inflation, leans towards holding interest rate steady - source
RE
10:56aTSX falls as energy, material stocks weigh
RE
10:55aU.S. equity funds face outflows for third successive week
RE
10:55aOpel to recall nearly 200,000 Insignia models - Handelsblatt
RE
10:52aDanish government backs probe into spy chief scandal
RE
10:52aWall St slides as earning season starts with profit drop for big banks
RE
10:48aMonte dei Paschi to pay 125 million euros in fees for share sale
RE
10:46aGold heads for worst week since mid-August as dollar firms
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
2Wall Street banks' profits slide, brace for weaker economy
3Metals rise on hopes of Chinese stimulus and easing COVID curbs
4Analyst recommendations: BP, Micron, PepsiCo, P&G, ServiceNow...
5China c.bank to step up policy measures to boost economy ahead of party..

HOT NEWS