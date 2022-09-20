BRENT CRUDE FUTURES RISE $1 TO $93.00/BBL…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Growth stocks
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Quality stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Biotechnology
Water
Smart City
Cybersecurity
Ageing Population
Boats
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Ageing Population
Cybersecurity
The Golden Age of Video Games
Luxury
Place your bets
Boats
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
BRENT CRUDE FUTURES RISE $1 TO $93.00/BBL…
09/20/2022 | 04:25am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
BRENT CRUDE FUTURES RISE $1 TO $93.00/BBL
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL
0.84%
92.97
17.51%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX
0.71%
777.1073
15.78%
WTI
0.66%
86.067
13.63%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:41a
Central Glass agrees to activist demands to buy back its shares
RE
04:40a
S.Africa's Thungela signs three-year wage deal
RE
04:40a
Short-dated euro zone yields hit multi-year highs on inflation angst, ahead of Fed
RE
04:38a
Energy, consumer staples lift London's FTSE 100 in big week for central banks
RE
04:37a
TPG to reach first-close of new Asia fund at over $3 billion - sources
RE
04:37a
Stocks muted, Sweden kicks off salvo of central bank hikes
RE
04:34a
Palestinian police clash with gunmen in West Bank, one killed
RE
04:32a
Outbound Asian tourists to hit pre-pandemic levels by 2024-Agoda CEO
RE
04:31a
Aramco CEO says Europe's energy crisis plans only short-term solution
RE
04:27a
UBS seeing positive client flows this quarter - Khan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Demand for Porsche AG listing exceeds deal size - bookrunner
2
Australia, NZ dollars give ground as yield buffer shrinks
3
Base metals rise as China eases COVID restrictions
4
Russia's surging oil exports to China in Aug fail to keep Saudis down -..
5
XVIVO granted Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for the Live..
More news
HOT NEWS
KNOWBE4, INC.
+28.15%
KnowBe4 gets $4.22 billion go-private offer from Vista Equity Partners
WIX.COM LTD.
+15.70%
Wix.com Up Over 14%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DESIGN THERAPEUTICS,.
-11.01%
Design Therapeutics, Inc.(NasdaqGS:DSGN) added to S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
+1.39%
Endeavour Mining plc(LSE:EDV) added to FTSE All-World Index
HOTELES CITY EXPRESS.
-0.81%
Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. de C.V.(BMV:HCITY *) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
GOODFOOD MARKET CORP.
-2.63%
Goodfood Market Corp.(TSX:FOOD) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave