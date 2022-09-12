Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BRENT CRUDE FUTURES RISE OVER $1 TO $93.90/BBL…

09/12/2022 | 05:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRENT CRUDE FUTURES RISE OVER $1 TO $93.90/BBL


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.54% 93.83 Delayed Quote.18.26%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.60% 790.6903 Real-time Quote.18.78%
WTI 1.50% 87.605 Delayed Quote.14.38%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37aMobile school offers hope to nomad children in Chad
RE
05:31aSwedish voters hand anti-immigration Sweden Democrats influential role
RE
05:29aRand, forint lead rally in emerging currencies as dollar wilts again
RE
05:29aUK GOVERNMENT : Andrew griffith was appointed financial secretar…
RE
05:22aIran to release crew of two seized Greek tankers - Greek seafarers union
RE
05:17aSAP plans 3.3% price increase as inflation takes toll - Handelsblatt
RE
05:15aBrent crude futures rise over $1 to $93.90/bbl…
RE
05:13aPhilippine lawmaker seeks to abolish agency recovering Marcos wealth
RE
05:08aBank of England to suspend market operations on Sept. 19
RE
05:08aBiden executive order to fund U.S. biomanufacturing industry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Disney CEO lays out early plan for digital future
2Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool ..
3Dutch shareholders threaten to sue Philips over recall -media
4French care home firm Orpea warns on H2 profit margin
5Truly autonomous cars may be impossible without helpful human touch

HOT NEWS