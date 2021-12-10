Log in
BRICS Chair 2021: BRICS Economic Bulletin 2021

12/10/2021 | 05:42am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

December 10, 2021

BRICS Chair 2021: BRICS Economic Bulletin 2021

As a part of initiatives under India's Chair of the BRICS, the Reserve Bank of India is releasing the BRICS Economic Bulletin 2021prepared by the BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) Research Group with members from BRICS central banks. The CRA Research Group was set up to enhance research, economic analysis and surveillance capacity of the BRICS.

The BRICS Economic Bulletin 2021 addresses the theme of 'Navigating the

Ongoing Pandemic: The BRICS Experience of Resilience and Recovery', covering the economic recovery and its divergences, inflation risks, external sector performances, financial sector vulnerabilities and other macroeconomic risks.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1339

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 10:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
