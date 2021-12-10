�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

BRICS Chair 2021: BRICS Economic Bulletin 2021

As a part of initiatives under India's Chair of the BRICS, the Reserve Bank of India is releasing the BRICS Economic Bulletin 2021prepared by the BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) Research Group with members from BRICS central banks. The CRA Research Group was set up to enhance research, economic analysis and surveillance capacity of the BRICS.

The BRICS Economic Bulletin 2021 addresses the theme of 'Navigating the

Ongoing Pandemic: The BRICS Experience of Resilience and Recovery', covering the economic recovery and its divergences, inflation risks, external sector performances, financial sector vulnerabilities and other macroeconomic risks.