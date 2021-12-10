�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE
|
भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क
|
|
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
|
|
0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi
|
संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001
|
Website : www.rbi.org.in
|
Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001
|
ई-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in
|
फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502
|
|
December 10, 2021
BRICS Chair 2021: BRICS Economic Bulletin 2021
As a part of initiatives under India's Chair of the BRICS, the Reserve Bank of India is releasing the BRICS Economic Bulletin 2021prepared by the BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) Research Group with members from BRICS central banks. The CRA Research Group was set up to enhance research, economic analysis and surveillance capacity of the BRICS.
The BRICS Economic Bulletin 2021 addresses the theme of 'Navigating the
Ongoing Pandemic: The BRICS Experience of Resilience and Recovery', covering the economic recovery and its divergences, inflation risks, external sector performances, financial sector vulnerabilities and other macroeconomic risks.
|
Press Release: 2021-2022/1339
|
(Yogesh Dayal)
|
Chief General Manager
Disclaimer
Reserve Bank of India published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 10:41:06 UTC.