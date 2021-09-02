Log in
BRICS development bank admits UAE, Bangladesh, Uruguay as new members

09/02/2021 | 06:06am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - The New Development Bank (NDB) set up by the BRICS group of nations said on Thursday it had admitted the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Bangladesh as members in its first expansion push.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - a group of major emerging economies known as BRICS - launched the bank in 2015 and started formal talks with potential new members last year.

"New members will have in NDB a platform to foster their cooperation in infrastructure and sustainable development," said NDB President Marcos Troyjo in a statement.

"We will continue to expand the bank's membership in a gradual and balanced manner," he said.

Since launch, the Shanghai-headquartered lender has signed off some 80 projects worth $30 billion in all of its five member countries stretching across sectors from transport, water and sanitation to clean energy or digital and social infrastructure.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
