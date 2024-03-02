LONDON (Reuters) - Singer-songwriter Raye and band Jungle were the early winners at the BRIT Awards, the biggest night in British music, on Saturday where the likes of the Rolling Stones and Blur are also contenders for prizes.

Raye leads nominations and has been recognised in the awards' top categories: artist of the year and album of the year for "My 21st Century Blues". She won the first award of the night, song of the year for "Escapism".

The 26-year-old is also up for the genre categories pop act and R&B act as well as best new artist, with her tally of seven breaking the record for the most nominations by a single artist in any one year, according to the annual ceremony's organisers, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

Raye, who parted ways with her record label in 2021 to work as an independent artist after she said the label had withheld her debut album, began early celebrations this week, when she was named BRITs Songwriter of the Year. She is the first woman to win the award since its launch in 2022.

"I can only describe it as a miracle, it's emotional, it's beautiful," Raye told reporters on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Band Jungle won group of the year.

Rappers Central Cee and J Hus both had four nominations, including for artist of the year, a gender neutral category now counting 10 nominees after organisers doubled its number following an outcry over an all-male list of contenders last year.

More than half, 55%, of this year's nominations feature women - either as a solo artist or as part of an all-woman group, the BPI said.

Dua Lipa went in with three nominations, including for artist of the year and pop act.

Blur are contenders for their album "The Ballad of Darren" and alternative/rock act.

They face competition in that category from veterans The Rolling Stones, who last year released "Hackney Diamonds" - their first album of original material since 2005 and the first recording since drummer Charlie Watts died in 2021.

The gender neutral international artist of the year category also now counts 10 nominees with Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, SZA, Burna Boy and Kylie Minogue among the contenders.

Minogue, who like Raye and Lipa will perform at Saturday's show, has been named as this year's BRITs Global Icon.

Indie rock band The Last Dinner Party have already been revealed as winners of the rising star award.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian Additional reporting by Sarah Mills; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Mark Potter)

