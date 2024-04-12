BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD - THE DEAL UNDER DISCUSSION WOULD SEE BROOKFIELD INVEST MORE THAN $1.5BN TO BUY A MAJORITY INTEREST IN CASTLELAKE
