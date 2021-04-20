BRS Media's dotFM Is the First Premier Top-Level Domain Registry to Accept Dogecoin

The .FM TLD retail site now accepts the DOGE Cryptocurrency for Domains & Emoji Domains.

BRS Media, a diverse and growing media e-commerce firm that assists traditional and interactive media companies build and brand on the power of the Internet, today announced that dotFM, the .FM Top-Level Domain Registry, is now accepting Dogecoin Cryptocurrency.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a newly emerging digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. The cryptocurrency uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network.

"We are pleased to be one of the first top-level domain registries to support and accept Dogecoin Cryptocurrency as a form of digital payment," remarked George T. Bundy, Chairman & CEO of BRS Media Inc. "dotFM has always been at the forefront of the digital revolution, whether the implementation of DNSSEC or the introduction of Emoji Domains, the acceptance of DOGE currency is another example of the TLDs forward thinking use of innovative technologies."

Beginning today, Dogecoin digital currency can be used to purchase .FM Domains and Emoji Domains available on the dotFM website at https://dot.fm

Today, the .FM TLD is one of the best recognized and most successful rebranded Top-Level Domain in the history of the Internet and represents some of the most innovative brands in Broadcasting, Podcasting, Streaming and Social entertainment. The comprehensive portfolio of registrants not only includes broadcasters, Internet radio, podcasters, and the music community but also interactive companies, premier social media ventures, and streaming entrepreneurs worldwide.

The .FM Top-Level Domain is available through most ICANN Accredited Registrars or any worldwide .FM Registrar Partners (https://get.fm/registrars) like: Namecheap, Go Daddy, Hover, Name.com, Dynadot, Network Solutions, Gandi.net, United Domains and more. Information about .FM Domains, Emoji Domains, Domain Spotlights, Premium Domains and more is also available at https://Get.fm

About BRS Media, Inc:

Based in the South of Market district (SoMa) of San Francisco CA, BRS Media was established in 1995, and is celebrating 25 years Online, featured as one of the fastest growing privately held companies by the SF Business Times and Inc. Magazine for five consecutive years. Its portfolio of leading online properties includes: dotFM® & dotAM®, spotlighting Domain Innovation and Brand Registry Services for media based .FM and .AM domains; dotRadio™ extensions .RADIO.am & .RADIO.fm, Radio's only Open & Innovative Domain Extensions; Main Street Branding™, helping Clients Assemble a World Class Identity and iRadio® Service. Main Street Branding and dotRadio are trademarks; and dotFM, dotAM and iRadio are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.

