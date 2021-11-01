Log in
BRS Prospectus October 2021 IPO Results

11/01/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
BRS Prospectus October 2021 IPO Results Published: Monday October 18th, 2021 Amended: Monday November 1st, 2021 PROSPECTUS

THE GOVERNMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF THE BAHAMAS

BAHAMAS REGISTERED STOCK (No. 4) 2022 ISSUE OF B$75,000,000 ISSUED UNDER THE PUBLIC DEBT
MANAGEMENT ACT, 2021

Prospectus Date: October 15, 2021

Issuer: Bahamas Government Open Date: October 25, 2021 (9:30 a.m.)
Registrar: Central Bank of The Bahamas Close Date: October 27, 2021 (3:00 p.m.)
Organizer: Central Bank of The Bahamas Settlement: October 29, 2021
Minimum: $100 First Int Pmt: April 29, 2022
Increment: $100 Calendar: Actual/365
Security ID Issue Size (B$) Can Grow/Shrink? Unit Share(B$) Tenor (Years) Interest (Fixed) Maturity Interest Payment

Final Distribution (B$)

BGR147022 75,000,000 Yes 100 1 3.10% 29-Oct-22 Semi-annual 131,217,100
75,000,000

Instructions for participation in this Initial Public Offering are outlined below:

Application: Complete the electronic application form. Sign and submit the application form to the Markets Unit IPO email address [email protected]with the subject "BRS Application" + "Client Name" (e.g. BRS Application for John Doe). Applicants will receive an acknowledgement within four hours of submission, during normal business hours.

KYC/ID: (1) Bahamian E-Passport; or
(2) NIB Smart Card paired with one of the following: Bahamian Driver's License, National Identity Card, Permanent Residence Permit, other National Passport, or Spousal Permit. New Business customers must present a list of its authorized signatories along with Memorandum/Articles of Association.

Payment: Subscription payments may be made electronically via commercial bank or digitally via Sand Dollar in accordance with the user's wallet limit.
Settlement instructions are as follows:

i)Bank Wire Information:
Beneficiary Bank: Central Bank of The Bahamas
BIC: CBBHBSNS(XXX)
Account: CBOB General Account 1315010051
Branch Code: 10000 (if applicable)
Details: Applicant Name + NIB Number + BRS Application (e.g. John Doe NIB#12345 BRS Application)
ii)Central Bank Digital Currency Sand Dollar Information:
Direct payments to Receiver's Custom Name (alias):
[email protected]

Allocation: Securities will be awarded in accordance with the Central Bank's priority-based auction allocation method, with first priority given to individuals applying for $250,000 or less. All other applicants-individuals greater than $250,000 and institutions-will be classified as Priority Level 2. Allotments may be prorated, as needed, depending on the total value of subscriptions.

Grow/Shrink: Each security in this offering has the capacity to grow or shrink based on total subscriptions received for each tenor. The entire offer also has the capacity to grow or shrink, commensurate with overall demand. The issuer maintains the right to cap the offer, at its sole discretion.

Refunds: All refunds will be disbursed within three business days following the settlement date.

Certificates: Successful applicants will receive an electronic copy of their allotments, via email, within three business days following settlement.

(The Central Bank discontinued the provision of physical bond certificates effective July 2020.)

Disclaimer

Central Bank of The Bahamas published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 17:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
