BRY DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors with Losses of the Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Berry Corporation – BRY
12/27/2020 | 09:00am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about July 26, 2018 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); or (b) between July 26, 2018 and November 3, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Berry had materially overstated its operational efficiency and stability; Berry’s operational inefficiency and instability would foreseeably necessitate operational improvements that would disrupt the Company’s productivity and increase costs; the foregoing would foreseeably negatively impact the Company’s revenues; and as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.
