Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BSBI Featured in United Nations Publication With ‘Global Degree' Project

07/05/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The institution announces multi-campus partnerships to launch international learning experience and support a new concept of global education

Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) is proud to announce that Professor Dr Kyriakos Kouveliotis, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at BSBI, was recently featured in the UN Chronicle, the publication of the United Nations.

The UN Chronicle, produced by the United Nations Department of Global Communications, has served as the Organization’s flagship platform since 1946, providing authoritative information and debate on the activities of the larger United Nations system.

Professor Kouveliotis contributed with an article outlining the idea of the ‘Global Degree’, the proposal for a new institutional model for higher education. He said: “The Global Degree was conceived to fill a gap in international higher education, developing a concise and innovative system blending conventional and distance learning without abolishing existing structures.

“This concept aims to acknowledge that learning has evolved alongside technology and international mobility, whilst devising a new approach to deliver a truly global education experience reflecting on the themes of accessibility and inclusion.”

Committed to this approach, BSBI has recently announced new partnerships to offer students a multi-city, global education experience between Germany, France and Greece. Starting from September 2021, students will have the opportunity to enroll in a selection of courses awarded by BSBI’s academic partners, the University for the Creative Arts (UCA), International Telematic University UNINETTUNO and Concordia University Chicago (CUC), whilst studying in prestigious locations in Europe.

Working with PPA Business School in Paris and Independent Studies of Science & Technology College (IST) in Athens, BSBI will allow students to study in either France or Greece’s capital, then concluding their studies in at BSBI in Berlin.

Professor Kouveliotis said: “We are excited about this new project, taking studying abroad to a new level. Working with our partners we aim to broaden our students’ cultural and knowledge exchange, whilst maintaining the excellent standards of education and student services our partners strive to deliver.”

“Our institution has its roots in Germany, but we’ve always looked to provide a worldwide learning experience, in line with the concept of the Global Degree. This is the brand of education BSBI believes in and wishes to implement,” Professor Kouveliotis added.

For more information visit https://www.berlinsbi.com/


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:10aDEUTSCHE BANK  : Emirates first to launch new industry payment solution in partnership with Deutsche Bank
PU
06:08aSHOUCHENG  : Election of means of receipt of corporate communications
PU
06:06aM&G  : appoints Fabiana Fedeli to lead £57 billion Equities division
PU
06:06aFRAPORT  : Calendar of Events 2022
PU
06:06aOLD MUTUAL  : Zim Ventures Into Funeral Services
AQ
06:06aDAIRIBORD  : Rising Costs Milk Dairibord's Profit Margins
AQ
06:06aCBZ  : Mpilo Victims Get It Gadgets
AQ
06:06aJOHNSON & JOHNSON  : Covid-19 Stricken Zimbabwe Rejects Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Donation
AQ
06:06aEVEREST MEDICINES  : Announces that Spero Therapeutics Entered into Licensing Agreement with Pfizer Inc. for SPR206 in ex-U.S. and ex-Asia Territories
PR
06:04aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Didi says app takedown may hurt revenue, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms probed
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Apollo Global joins battle for Britain's Morrisons
3Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal
4WIENERBERGER AG : PRESS RELEASE : Wienerberger's Q2 2021 performance at record level
5Oil prices rise as OPEC+ seeks to break impasse over output pact

HOT NEWS