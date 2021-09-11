Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BSEE Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcem : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities in Response to Hurricane Ida

09/11/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS - Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) activated its Hurricane Response Team as Hurricane Ida made its way through the Gulf. The Hurricane Response Team continues to monitor offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf as they return to platforms and rigs after the storm. The team works with offshore operators and other state and federal agencies until operations return to normal.

Based on data from offshore operator reports submitted as of 11:30 CDT today, personnel are still evacuated from a total of 62 production platforms, 11.07 percent of the 560 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Production platforms are the structures located offshore from which oil and gas are produced. Unlike drilling rigs, which typically move from location to location, production facilities remain in the same location throughout a project's duration.

Personnel are still evacuated from 2 rigs (non-dynamically positioned), equivalent to 18.18 percent of the 11 rigs of this type currently operating in the Gulf. Rigs can include several types of offshore drilling facilities including jackup rigs, platform rigs, all submersibles and moored semisubmersibles.

A total of 2 dynamically positioned rigs remain off location. This number represents 13.33 percent of the 15 DP rigs currently operating in the Gulf. Dynamically positioned rigs maintain their location while conducting well operations by using thrusters and propellers. These rigs are not moored to the seafloor; therefore, they can move off location in a relatively short time frame. Personnel remain on-board and return to the location once the storm has passed.

As part of the evacuation process, personnel activate the applicable shut-in procedure, which can frequently be accomplished from a remote location. This involves closing the sub-surface safety valves located below the surface of the ocean floor to prevent the release of oil or gas, effectively shutting in production from wells in the Gulf and protecting the marine and coastal environments. Shutting in oil and gas production is a standard procedure conducted by industry for safety and environmental reasons.

From operator reports, it is estimated that approximately 61.60 percent of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico is shut in. BSEE estimates that approximately 60.67 percent of the gas production in the Gulf of Mexico is shut in. The production percentages are calculated using information submitted by offshore operators in daily reports. Shut-in production information included in these reports is based on the amount of oil and gas the operator expected to produce that day. The shut-in production figures therefore are estimates, which BSEE compares to historical production reports to ensure the estimates follow a logical pattern.

Facilities are currently being inspected. Once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately. Facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back online.

Total

Percentage
of GOM

Platforms
Evacuated

62

11.07%

Rigs
Evacuated

2

18.18%

DP Rigs
Moved-off

2

13.33%

Total shut-in

Percentage of GOM Production

Oil, BOPD
Shut-in

1,121,169

61.60%

Gas,
MMCFD
Shut-in

1,353

60.67%

BSEE will continue to update the evacuation and shut-in statistics at 1:00 p.m. CDT each day as appropriate. This survey is reflective of 32 companies' reports as of 11:30 CDT today.

Disclaimer

BSEE - Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement published this content on 11 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2021 18:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45pGreek PM says economy to rebound 5.9% this year, outlines tax relief
RE
02:34pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 656,318 Due To Coronavirus In Its Report On Saturday
RE
02:34pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 40,870,648 in its report on saturday versus 40,703,234 in previous report on sept 10
RE
02:33pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 656,318 due to coronavirus in its report on saturday vs 654,409 in previous report on sept 10
RE
02:12pBSEE BUREAU OF SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEM : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities in Response to Hurricane Ida
PU
02:11pU.s. cdc says 1.71 mln people received an additional covid-19 vaccine dose since august 13, 2021
RE
02:10pU.s. cdc says 178,328,389 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of sept 11 versus 177,899,458 individuals as of sept 10
RE
02:10pU.s. cdc says 209,099,300 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 11 versus 208,704,230 individuals as of sept 10
RE
02:09pU.s. cdc says administered 379,472,220 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 11 vs 378,569,717 doses administered as of sept 10
RE
02:08pU.s. cdc says delivered 456,755,075 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 11 vs 454,332,805 doses delivered as of sept 10
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Loading resumes at two Libyan oil ports, NOC says
2Tencent : Chinese content platforms pledge self-discipline - industry g..
3Apple : Analysis-Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight aga..
4Walt Disney : Disney Announces Exclusive Theatrical Windows for Remaini..
5U.S. Democrats propose dramatic expansion of EV tax credits that favors..

HOT NEWS