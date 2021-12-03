Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BSEE Conducts Unannounced Oil Spill Response Exercise in Gulf of Mexico

12/03/2021 | 09:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS- As part of its mission to protect the environment and in order to ensure that oil and gas companies are able to quickly and effectively respond to offshore oil spills, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) preparedness analysts and engineers conducted a virtual Government Initiated Unannounced Exercise (GIUE) in the Gulf of Mexico Region on December 1. GIUEs test an operator's ability to timely employ its Incident Management Team and execute its oil spill response plan.

"BSEE plans and executes these no-notice exercises to witness and evaluate an oil spill response plan holder's ability to employ public and private equipment, resources, and staff to respond to a hypothetical oil spill," said Eric Miller, chief BSEE Oil Spill Preparedness Division."GIUEs are a critical tool for BSEE to gauge current response plans and capabilities."

The exercise required the operator, Empire Midstream LLC, to respond to a simulated oil spill from one of its pipelines traversing through block 110 of the Grand Isle area, about 60 miles off the Louisiana Gulf coast. The drill simulated that a helicopter pilot reported a sheen from an unknown source, described as 1.5 miles long by 0.5 miles wide, with a 70% silvery and 30% rainbow coloration.

All response actions other than the regulatory notifications were simulated, and the exercise evaluated the ability of the company to quickly mobilize a staff and effectively coordinate a response. The goal was to effectively identify and protect shoreline and sensitives resources, create a spill trajectory forecast, and develop a plan for securing the source.

"Though it might seem counterintuitive, the success of a drill is not necessarily determined by whether shortfalls were exhibited during the exercise or not."said John Calvin, BSEE senior preparedness analyst in the Gulf of Mexico Region."The success is in the team's capacity to learn from any mistakes which may have occurred. After all, the best time to become aware of areas for improvement is before an actual emergency response situation arises."

Representatives from BSEE and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office participated in the coordination and execution of the exercise, which took about six weeks to plan.

GIUEs are designed to give BSEE the opportunity to evaluate an operator's access to necessary resources and test the effectiveness, performance and viability of oil spill response plans, oil spill equipment and spill management recovery vessels. This was BSEE's third deployment exercise in the Gulf of Mexico conducted this fiscal year.

-BSEE-

Disclaimer

BSEE - Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 14:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:14aBelgravia Hartford Provides Update on Share Buy-Back
AQ
09:14aMagna Terra Identifies Priority IP Chargeability Anomalies for Drill Testing at the Great Northern Project, Newfoundland
AQ
09:14aCanAlaska Uranium Ltd. - New Uranium Discoveries on Moon Lake South JV
AQ
09:14aK9 Completes Phase I Drilling and Locates New Gold Target at Stony Lake Project
AQ
09:14aUcore Extends Expiry Date of Long-Term Debt
AQ
09:14aStar Alliance International Corp., a Gold Mining Company, Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 51% of Commsa, The Owner, Operator of Multiple Gold Mining Operations
AQ
09:14aMonarch Intersects 73.5 gt Au Over 1.35 m, Expanding the McKenzie Break Deposit to the Southwest
AQ
09:14aRevival Gold Intersects 12 gt Gold over 13.7 Meters and 8.8 gt Gold over 11.8 Meters Within 110 Meters of 4.3 gt Gold at Beartrack-Arnett
AQ
09:13aCUMMINS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:13aFinancial calendar
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC boss warns costs will soar if Brexit fragments European financial ..
2UK Regulator Won't Refer Thermo Fisher's Acquisition of PPD for Further..
3SIEMENS AG : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
4Equity rally wavers as Omicron keeps investors humble
5Global tax deal leaves billion-dollar loopholes, Reuters analysis finds

HOT NEWS