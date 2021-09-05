Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BSEE Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities in Response to Hurricane Ida

09/05/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW ORLEANS - Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) activated its Hurricane Response Team as Hurricane Ida made its way through the Gulf. The Hurricane Response Team is monitoring offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf as they return to platforms and rigs after the storm. The team works with offshore operators and other state and federal agencies until operations return to normal.

Based on data from offshore operator reports submitted as of 11:30 CDT today, personnel have been evacuated from a total of 104 production platforms, 18.57 percent of the 560 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Production platforms are the structures located offshore from which oil and gas are produced. Unlike drilling rigs, which typically move from location to location, production facilities remain in the same location throughout a project's duration.

Personnel have been evacuated from 5 rigs (non-dynamically positioned), equivalent to 45.45 percent of the 11 rigs of this type currently operating in the Gulf. Rigs can include several types of offshore drilling facilities including jackup rigs, platform rigs, all submersibles and moored semisubmersibles.

A total of 3 dynamically positioned rigs remain off location. This number represents 20 percent of the 15 DP rigs currently operating in the Gulf. Dynamically positioned rigs maintain their location while conducting well operations by using thrusters and propellers. These rigs are not moored to the seafloor; therefore, they can move off location in a relatively short time frame. Personnel remain on-board and return to the location once the storm has passed.

As part of the evacuation process, personnel activate the applicable shut-in procedure, which can frequently be accomplished from a remote location. This involves closing the sub-surface safety valves located below the surface of the ocean floor to prevent the release of oil or gas, effectively shutting in production from wells in the Gulf and protecting the marine and coastal environments. Shutting in oil and gas production is a standard procedure conducted by industry for safety and environmental reasons.

From operator reports, it is estimated that approximately 88.32 percent of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut in. BSEE estimates that approximately 82.72 percent of the gas production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut in. The production percentages are calculated using information submitted by offshore operators in daily reports. Shut-in production information included in these reports is based on the amount of oil and gas the operator expected to produce that day. The shut-in production figures therefore are estimates, which BSEE compares to historical production reports to ensure the estimates follow a logical pattern.

Facilities are being inspected. Once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately. Facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back online.

Total

Percentage of GOM

Platforms
Evacuated

104

18.57%

Rigs
Evacuated

5

45.45%

DP Rigs Moved-off

3

20%

Total shut-in

Percentage of GOM Production

Oil, BOPD
Shut-in

1,607,340

88.32%

Gas,
MMCFD Shut-in

1,844.65

82.72%

BSEE will continue to update the evacuation and shut-in statistics at 1:00 p.m. CDT each day as appropriate. This survey is reflective of 35 companies' reports as of 11:30 CDT today.

-BSEE-

Disclaimer

BSEE - Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement published this content on 05 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2021 18:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:59pGermany's auto show tries for more climate friendly image
RE
03:58pVOLKSWAGEN : VW CEO says smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'
RE
03:55pU.S. offshore oil output lags as Louisiana refiners restart after Ida
RE
03:53pECIT : Mandatory notification of trade primary insiders
AQ
03:50pTurkey sees inflation easing to 9.8% by end of 2022
RE
03:37pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Against Piedmont Lithium Inc.
GL
03:18pU.S. offshore oil output lags as Louisiana refiners restart after Ida
RE
03:12pNO : 296, 5 September 2021, Press Release Regarding the Visit of Mr. Oliver Varhelyi, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement of the EU Commission to Turkey
PU
03:02pCAPITAL & REGIONAL : 2021 Half Year Results
PU
02:42pHURRICANE IDA DAILY NEWS CONFERENCE - 9/5/21 @ 9 : 30 a.m.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Banca Monte dei Paschi is a 'huge problem', Italy's League says
2Drug companies say enough U.S. states join $26 billion opioid settlemen..
3Bitcoin rises back above $50,000
4BMW : German decision on Tesla subsidies expected by end of year
5Lagardere CEO: There is no conflict with Arnault

HOT NEWS