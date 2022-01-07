BSP Assures the Public of Continuing Banking Services Under Alert Level-3

​The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) assures the public that the banking industry will continue to provide essential services to its clients amid the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to place the National Capital Region, Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal under Alert Level 3 until 15 January 2022.

The BSP further reiterates its directive to BSP-supervised financial institutions to strictly observe minimum health protocols to safeguard the safety and well-being of bank personnel and customers.

The BSP also encourages the public to use e-banking and digital payment services for safer and more efficient financial transactions.

Moreover, BSP's key services such as open market operations, PhilPaSS settlements, and servicing of cash withdrawals remain unhampered.

The central bank continues to implement strict COVID-19 measures in all BSP offices. These include vaccination of employees; regular sanitization of its premises; regular health screening through thermal scanning and submission of health declaration forms both for BSP employees and visitors; enhanced detection and contact tracing through regular testing; provision of comprehensive medical assistance; adoption of alternative work arrangements in keeping with IATF guidelines; and a sustained information campaign on protecting oneself from the virus.

The BSP is committed to deliver on its mandates of promoting price and financial stability, and a safe and efficient payments and settlements system throughout the pandemic.

