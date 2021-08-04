BSP Calls on Stakeholders To "B-S-P” - Build a Stronger Philippines

Photo shows (from the left) BSP Corporate Affairs Office Director Jay Edward D. Amatong, Senior Assistant Governor and General Counsel Atty. Elmore O. Capule, Assistant Governor Lilia C. Guillermo, Monetary Board Member Anita Linda R. Aquino, BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno, Deputy Governor Chuchi G. Fonacier, Assistant Governor Lyn I. Javier, Assistant Governor Amenah F. Pangandaman, Communication Office Director Joanna Eileen M. Capones, and Strategic Communication and Advocacy Managing Director Antonio Joselito G. Lambino II

BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno encouraged the 2021 Outstanding BSP Stakeholders to prepare for the New Economy by promoting finance digitalization, financial inclusion, and sustainability.

An appreciation ceremony themed, 'Pagpupugay at Pagkilala…sa Gitna ng Hamon ng Pandemya,' was held to honor the stakeholders' contributions in cushioning the effects of the pandemic on the economy.

'You have been our partners in statistical undertakings, information requirements, advocacy programs, and various initiatives for many years. You never left us even during the most trying times. Now, Together, we can B-S-P - Build a Stronger Philippines,' said Governor Diokno.

Meanwhile, citing the stakeholders' contributions to the pre-COVID economy characterized by strong macroeconomic fundamentals that cushioned the economy during the pandemic, Assistant Governor Amenah F. Pangandaman said, 'These economic gains would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of the BSP and its stakeholders.'

'You see, we gave our country a fighting chance when it entered the global health crisis. Because of your support and dedication, the BSP was able to pursue sustainable and inclusive economic growth, she added.'

One hundred sixty-one outstanding BSP Stakeholders, who attended the event virtually, were honored during the appreciation ceremony held at the BSP Security Plant Complex in Quezon City.

The awardees included private and government agencies, international and local organizations, professional associations, academic institutions, banks, businesses, digital economy service providers, individuals, NGOs, broadcast media and foundations. The stakeholders represented the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Regions 1 to 13, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia.