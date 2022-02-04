Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BSP Commends DILG for Promoting Digital Disbursements

02/04/2022 | 11:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media and Research - Press Releases
BSP Commends DILG for Promoting Digital Disbursements February 04, 2022

​The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) commends the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for promoting the settlement of DILG and local government unit (LGU) payables through digital disbursements.

The DILG issued an advisory encouraging the adoption of digital payments to enhance efficiency in government transactions and delivery of social services to the public.

Signed by DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año on 26 January 2022, the advisory calls on DILG regional offices and LGUs to promote digital disbursement systems by:

  • Encouraging and utilizing digital disbursement in the distribution of local and national cash assistance programs to their beneficiaries' transaction accounts;

  • Helping their constituents with no existing transaction accounts to avail of the opening of Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) accounts in more than 300 Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) registration centers free-of-charge. For registrants/unbanked constituents with smartphones, they can maximize the account using the LANDBANKPay mobile wallet;

  • Joining PhilSys in promoting digital payments for an efficient and safer transfer of government aid to their constituents; and

  • Coordinating with LANDBANK for the digital disbursement of cash assistance or ayuda through the transaction accounts opened by the bank for qualified constituents.

"The adoption of digital disbursement will help build an inclusive financial system, especially amid the pandemic. Financial inclusion enables unbanked Filipinos to access affordable financial products and services, such as opening transaction accounts, obtaining loans, and investing in and purchasing products safely and conveniently," said BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno. "Financial inclusion therefore empowers Filipinos to improve their welfare and overall quality of life."

Under its Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap 2020-2023, the BSP aims to convert at least half of the total retail payments into digital form and to onboard at least 70 percent of Filipino adults into the formal financial system through the ownership and use of a transaction account by 2023.

Back
<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpLink'), MenuWebPart.getAttribute('helpMode'))" text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2022 04:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:39aShareholder Alert - The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of the Merger - GDNSF, IDFB, TLMD, DNAA, POND, RICO
PR
01:38aREGIONAL EXPRESS : Rex Receives NSW Jobs Plus Support
PU
01:38aChina's coal-rich region transmits largest amount of electricity for 17 consecutive years
PU
01:25aXi had opportunity to urge Putin to pursue Ukraine diplomacy in meeting -U.S. official
RE
01:22aLATEST MICHIGAN NEWS, SPORTS, BUSINESS AND ENTERTAINMENT AT 1 : 20 a.m. EST
AQ
01:10aBitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits 2-week high
RE
12:58aEVEREADY INDUSTRIES INDIA : Statement of Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021February 04, 2022
PU
12:58aCBDMD : How the Fittest Man in the World Recovers with CBD...
PU
12:55aAlameda Research and Multicoin Capital Invests into Fully Decentralized Orderbook-Based Derivatives Exchange on Solana - 01 Exchange
NE
12:48aMalaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon surges with record $190 billion gain in value
2Republicans censure Cheney, Kinzinger, call Jan. 6 probe attack on 'leg..
3Amazon is exploring offer for Peloton, source says; report says Nike al..
4Minneapolis mayor suspends no-knock warrants after police killing of Bl..
5Avenatti convicted of defrauding ex-client Stormy Daniels, sealing U.S...

HOT NEWS