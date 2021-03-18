BSP, DA, and DAR Amend Agri-Agra IRR

​The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) approved the amendments to the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act (R.A.) No. 10000, otherwise known as 'The Agri-Agra Reform Credit Act of 2009,' to improve financing to the agrarian reform, fisheries, and agricultural sector.



BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said, 'The amendments to the Agri-Agra IRR are the product of the concerted efforts of the DA, DAR and the BSP to mobilize bank sector financing towards the agrarian reform, fisheries, and agricultural sector by addressing challenges identified in the operationalization of the Law. It is a timely and positive development since it will assist this sector to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other natural calamities.'



The amendments to the IRR of R.A. No. 10000 will broaden access of the agrarian reform sector to bank financing, streamline banks' process of investing in agri-agra eligible securities, and promote innovative financing solutions, within the legal ambit of R.A. No. 10000. In particular, the amendments to the IRR of R.A. No. 10000:



a. Expand the eligible modes of compliance with the ten percent (10%) agrarian reform credit requirement by including: (a) loans to members of agrarian reform households, and (b) financing of activities that shall generally benefit agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and/or ARB households as well as agrarian reform communities;

b. Remove the accreditation requirement for debt securities to be considered as agri-agra eligible;



c. Allow investments in shares of stock of companies that are primarily engaged in eligible agricultural activities as an eligible mode of alternative compliance; and



d. Promote special lending arrangements that consider the holistic requirements of agricultural borrowers such as agricultural value chain financing.



The IRR amendments are only an interim measure pending the passage of the proposed amendments to the Agri-Agra Law.



The BSP is currently pushing for the enactment of comprehensive amendments to the Agri-Agra Law which recommend a financing approach that considers the requirements of the broader agricultural ecosystem.



The proposed amendments to the Law are envisioned to strengthen rural development and improve the well-being of agricultural and rural community beneficiaries.

