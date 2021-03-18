Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BSP, DA, and DAR Amend Agri-Agra IRR

03/18/2021 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media and Research - Press Releases
BSP, DA, and DAR Amend Agri-Agra IRR March 17, 2021

​The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) approved the amendments to the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act (R.A.) No. 10000, otherwise known as 'The Agri-Agra Reform Credit Act of 2009,' to improve financing to the agrarian reform, fisheries, and agricultural sector.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said, 'The amendments to the Agri-Agra IRR are the product of the concerted efforts of the DA, DAR and the BSP to mobilize bank sector financing towards the agrarian reform, fisheries, and agricultural sector by addressing challenges identified in the operationalization of the Law. It is a timely and positive development since it will assist this sector to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other natural calamities.'

The amendments to the IRR of R.A. No. 10000 will broaden access of the agrarian reform sector to bank financing, streamline banks' process of investing in agri-agra eligible securities, and promote innovative financing solutions, within the legal ambit of R.A. No. 10000. In particular, the amendments to the IRR of R.A. No. 10000:

a. Expand the eligible modes of compliance with the ten percent (10%) agrarian reform credit requirement by including: (a) loans to members of agrarian reform households, and (b) financing of activities that shall generally benefit agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and/or ARB households as well as agrarian reform communities;

b. Remove the accreditation requirement for debt securities to be considered as agri-agra eligible;

c. Allow investments in shares of stock of companies that are primarily engaged in eligible agricultural activities as an eligible mode of alternative compliance; and

d. Promote special lending arrangements that consider the holistic requirements of agricultural borrowers such as agricultural value chain financing.

The IRR amendments are only an interim measure pending the passage of the proposed amendments to the Agri-Agra Law.

The BSP is currently pushing for the enactment of comprehensive amendments to the Agri-Agra Law which recommend a financing approach that considers the requirements of the broader agricultural ecosystem.

The proposed amendments to the Law are envisioned to strengthen rural development and improve the well-being of agricultural and rural community beneficiaries.

Back
<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute(" helplink menuwebpart.getattribute text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 08:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:54aTAYLOR WIMPEY  : We provide post-lockdown boost to South Wales schools
PU
04:54aTAYLOR WIMPEY  : We support Farnham Sea Cadets renovation
PU
04:54aSVOLDER  : Interim Report #2 20/21
PU
04:52aUNICAJA BANCO S A  : launches a training plan on sustainable finance for its staff and creates a Sustainability School in its virtual campus
PU
04:52aSHANDONG XINHUA PHARMACEUTICAL  : Announcement Notice of Board Meeting
PU
04:52aREINVENTING UCB : New directions, new plants and new talent
PU
04:52aUSU SOFTWARE  : Teams up with NICE inContact as a DEVone Partner for Knowledge Management
PU
04:52aSUN CHEONG CREATIVE DEVELOPMENT  : (1) delay in publication of audited annual results announcement for the year ended 31 december 2020 and despatch of 2020 annual report and (2) postponement of 2021 annual general meeting
PU
04:52aMITSUBISHI CORPORATION  : Enters Agreement to Acquire Interest in Aurukun Bauxite Project
AQ
04:51aDGAP-PVR  : HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: Fed patience calms yields for now, but market feels like 'coiled spring'
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
4BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION : BROADWAY FINANCIAL : Stockholders of Broadway Financial Corporation and CFBan..
5STEEPER AND HIGHER: U.S. bond tantrum averted, but worries remain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ