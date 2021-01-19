BSP Governor Diokno Assigns Deputy Governor Dakila as OIC

​Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin E. Diokno has designated BSP Deputy Governor Francisco G. Dakila, Jr. as officer-in-charge of the BSP while he recovers from a medical procedure performed yesterday.

The Governor is on medical leave after undergoing a successful procedure to address a blood clot caused by a minor head accident. According to his medical report, prognosis for the Governor's complete recovery is 'very good' as he was awake and conversant an hour after the procedure. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital in four to five days and is anticipated to return to work subsequently.

The Governor, in a message to the Monetary Board and BSP staff, said 'The procedure went well and I'm now on my way to recovery. Meanwhile, I'm designating Francis Dakila as OIC BSP Governor while I'm recuperating.'

The BSP remains focused in promoting price stability, financial system stability and an efficient payment system.