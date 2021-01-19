Log in
BSP Governor Diokno Assigns Deputy Governor Dakila as OIC

01/19/2021 | 04:28am EST
BSP Governor Diokno Assigns Deputy Governor Dakila as OIC January 17, 2021

​Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin E. Diokno has designated BSP Deputy Governor Francisco G. Dakila, Jr. as officer-in-charge of the BSP while he recovers from a medical procedure performed yesterday.

The Governor is on medical leave after undergoing a successful procedure to address a blood clot caused by a minor head accident. According to his medical report, prognosis for the Governor's complete recovery is 'very good' as he was awake and conversant an hour after the procedure. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital in four to five days and is anticipated to return to work subsequently.

The Governor, in a message to the Monetary Board and BSP staff, said 'The procedure went well and I'm now on my way to recovery. Meanwhile, I'm designating Francis Dakila as OIC BSP Governor while I'm recuperating.'

The BSP remains focused in promoting price stability, financial system stability and an efficient payment system.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 17 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 09:27:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
