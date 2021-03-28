Log in
BSP Services to Continue During ECQ

03/28/2021 | 10:00am EDT
Media and Research - Press Releases
BSP Services to Continue During ECQ March 27, 2021

​The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) shall continue to provide essential services amid the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) declared by the National Government from March 29 to April 4.

However, BSP services will not be available on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, in observance of the Holy Week.

The BSP continues to deliver its mandated responsibilities to support the smooth functioning of the economy and the financial system while safeguarding the welfare of its personnel and frontliners.

During the ECQ, the BSP is carrying out alternative work arrangements at its Head Office in Manila and Security Plant Complex in Quezon City. At the same time, staff of mission-critical departments and support units continue to report on-site, as appropriate, under shortened work hours, from 9am to 3pm.

The BSP is also coordinating with the banking industry on the continuous delivery of banking services. The BSP urges all banking personnel, especially frontliners, to carry out necessary protocols against COVID-19.

Moreover, the Central Bank encourages the use of digital payment as this allows the public to carry out needed financial transactions safely amid the health crisis.

The BSP and the banking industry stand ready to ensure the safe and smooth functioning of the banking system.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 27 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 13:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
