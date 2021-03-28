BSP Services to Continue During ECQ

​The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) shall continue to provide essential services amid the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) declared by the National Government from March 29 to April 4.

However, BSP services will not be available on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, in observance of the Holy Week.

The BSP continues to deliver its mandated responsibilities to support the smooth functioning of the economy and the financial system while safeguarding the welfare of its personnel and frontliners.

During the ECQ, the BSP is carrying out alternative work arrangements at its Head Office in Manila and Security Plant Complex in Quezon City. At the same time, staff of mission-critical departments and support units continue to report on-site, as appropriate, under shortened work hours, from 9am to 3pm.

The BSP is also coordinating with the banking industry on the continuous delivery of banking services. The BSP urges all banking personnel, especially frontliners, to carry out necessary protocols against COVID-19.

Moreover, the Central Bank encourages the use of digital payment as this allows the public to carry out needed financial transactions safely amid the health crisis.