Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BSP Starts the Issuance of BSP Securities in Q3 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 02:10am EDT

09.09.2020

The BSP will offer BSP Securities (Bills and Bonds) beginning on 18 September 2020 as part of its initiative to shift to more market-based monetary operations. BSP Bills and Bonds will be offered via auction. The auction volumes will be small at the outset, to be gradually scaled up depending on market response and consistent with liquidity forecasts.

The inclusion of BSP Securities issuance in the standard monetary operations of the BSP provides an additional instrument for managing liquidity in the financial system and support the implementation of monetary policy under the Interest Rate Corridor (IRC) framework. The issuance of BSP Securities is part of the operational enhancements to the IRC framework and does not represent a change in the BSP's monetary policy stance. Moreover, the issuance of securities by the BSP will add to the existing supply of risk-free financial instruments in the banking system, which in turn could help in the development of the local bond market.
For its initial offering, the BSP will auction 28-day BSP Bills with an indicative offer volume of about P20 billion subject to confirmation two days before the actual auction date.

Further details on BSP Securities issuance may be accessed through the following link: http://www.bsp.gov.ph/moperations/bspsec.asp

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 06:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:25aTINC COMM VA : publishes its annual report 2019 - 2020 - Resilient continues to grow its portfolio
PU
02:25aOTELLO : Notification of transaction pursuant to section 4-2 of the securities trading act
PU
02:25aINNOLUX : 3481 TT) announced unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$24.4 billion for August 2020
PU
02:25aPJSC RUSHYDRO : RusHydro has commissioned CHPP in Sovetskaya Gavan
EQ
02:22aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : announces the launch of Over-The-Counter Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel 1%, the store brand version of Voltaren® Arthritis Pain in the U.S. Market
BU
02:22aBaidu, investors in talks to raise $2 bln for biotech startup -source
RE
02:22aUNILEVER : CEO expects shareholder support for UK HQ move
RE
02:20aTennis Champion Caroline Wozniacki and UCB Launch Advantage Hers Campaign for Women with Chronic Inflammatory Diseases
PR
02:20aBALTA : modulyss confirms its environmental commitment with 127 Cradle to Cradle Certified™ products and a 2nd Gold certificate 09/09/2020Balta Group
PU
02:20aBIFFA : Director Resignation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
2ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LIMITED : AstraZeneca suspends leading COVID-19 vaccine trials after a participant's ..
3LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : sees holiday-quarter profit plunging on higher marketing cost..
4APPLE INC. : U.S. options investors pull back on tech bets, but SoftBank's trade looms large
5KOSMOS ENERGY LTD. : KOSMOS ENERGY : Announces Farm Down of a Portfolio of Exploration Assets to Shell for up ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group