Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BSP Strengthens Research Collaboration with PCED and PIDS

04/23/2021 | 09:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media and Research - Press Releases
BSP Strengthens Research Collaboration with PCED and PIDS April 23, 2021

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) looks towards building a body of high-quality and policy-relevant research after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Philippine Center for Economic Development (PCED) and Philippine Institute of Development Studies (PIDS) recently.

'Central banks have long benefitted from academic and scholarly contributions to monetary and finance-related policymaking and other aspects of central banking. Through this MoU, the BSP affirms the importance of intellectual exchange in strengthening research,' said BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno (above, left).

According to the Governor, the MoU serves as a channel to promote collaboration between researchers at PCED and PIDS, and the newly established BSP Research Academy.

The MoU also enhances research collaboration between the three institutions through sharing of data and resources; co-authorships; joint publications; and sponsorships of conferences as well as research cafes, where ongoing research can be vetted critically in informal settings.

The MoU was also signed by BSP Deputy Governor Maria Almasara Cyd N. Tuano-Amador (upper photo, right); PIDS President Dr. Celia Reyes (lower photo, left); and UP School of Economics Dean and PCED Executive Director, Dr. Orville Jose C. Solon.

Back
<_ie3a_menuitem id="MSOMenu_Help" iconsrc="/_layouts/15/images/HelpIcon.gif" onmenuclick="MSOWebPartPage_SetNewWindowLocation(MenuWebPart.getAttribute(" helplink menuwebpart.getattribute text="Help" type="option" style="display:none">

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2021 01:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. - AQST
GL
12:26aGAZPROM  : Dispute over Russian pipeline tests Biden's Europe outreach
AQ
12:18aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Root Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ROOT
GL
12:15aFortnite's Mastermind Goes to Battle with Apple -2-
DJ
12:15aFortnite's Mastermind Goes to Battle with Apple
DJ
12:12aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II - MCAD
PR
12:07aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - EBS
GL
12:05aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EDT
AQ
12:02aASTRAZENECA  : vaccines sent to Mexico from Baltimore plant safe - deputy health minister
RE
04/23SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors AdaptHealth Corporation - AHCO
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12:04 a.m. EDT
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : vaccines sent to Mexico from Baltimore plant safe - deputy health minister
3HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : to be Title Sponsor of the 2021 FIA Formula One Japanese Grand Prix
4THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : Air Force One subcontractor laying off 223 after losing job
5BANK OZK : BANK OZK : 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ