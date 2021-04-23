BSP Strengthens Research Collaboration with PCED and PIDS

​

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) looks towards building a body of high-quality and policy-relevant research after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Philippine Center for Economic Development (PCED) and Philippine Institute of Development Studies (PIDS) recently.



'Central banks have long benefitted from academic and scholarly contributions to monetary and finance-related policymaking and other aspects of central banking. Through this MoU, the BSP affirms the importance of intellectual exchange in strengthening research,' said BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno (above, left).



According to the Governor, the MoU serves as a channel to promote collaboration between researchers at PCED and PIDS, and the newly established BSP Research Academy.



The MoU also enhances research collaboration between the three institutions through sharing of data and resources; co-authorships; joint publications; and sponsorships of conferences as well as research cafes, where ongoing research can be vetted critically in informal settings.



The MoU was also signed by BSP Deputy Governor Maria Almasara Cyd N. Tuano-Amador (upper photo, right); PIDS President Dr. Celia Reyes (lower photo, left); and UP School of Economics Dean and PCED Executive Director, Dr. Orville Jose C. Solon.