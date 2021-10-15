Log in
BSP Welcomes Lyka's Plan to Apply as OPS

10/15/2021 | 10:02am EDT
BSP Welcomes Lyka's Plan to Apply as OPS October 14, 2021

​The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) welcomes the reported decision of Lyka/Things I Like Company Ltd (TIL) to apply for registration as an Operator of Payment System under Philippine Laws and regulations. As of date, the BSP has yet to receive the appropriate application-related documents from Lyka/TIL.

As regulator of the Philippine payment system, the central bank shall continue to promote policies that foster the welfare of consumers, merchants, banks, and other participants in the country's payments ecosystem.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 14:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS