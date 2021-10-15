BSP Welcomes Lyka's Plan to Apply as OPS

​The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) welcomes the reported decision of Lyka/Things I Like Company Ltd (TIL) to apply for registration as an Operator of Payment System under Philippine Laws and regulations. As of date, the BSP has yet to receive the appropriate application-related documents from Lyka/TIL.

As regulator of the Philippine payment system, the central bank shall continue to promote policies that foster the welfare of consumers, merchants, banks, and other participants in the country's payments ecosystem.

