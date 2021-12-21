Log in
BSP is Keen on Sustaining Road to Recovery

12/21/2021 | 11:23pm EST
BSP is Keen on Sustaining Road to Recovery December 21, 2021

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin E. Diokno (left) provides assurance that the BSP will remain patient in keeping policy support available to the economy during a recent conference hosted by the Asian Development Bank Institute and the Asia-Pacific Applied Economics Association (APAEA). He said the BSP has "focused on sustaining this road to recovery" as he noted that inflation remains manageable and that bank lending to productive economic sectors has picked up. With Governor Diokno during the event (from left top, clockwise) were Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, Nepal Rastra Bank Deputy Governor Bam Bahadur Mishra, APAEA President Paresh Narayan, and Bank of Japan Associate Director-General Atsushi Takeuchi.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 04:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
