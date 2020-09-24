Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BSP-registered foreign portfolio investments yield net outflows in August

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 07:40am EDT

09.24.2020

BSP-registered foreign portfolio investmentsa for August 2020 yielded net outflows of US$127 million resulting from the US$793 million gross outflows and US$667 million gross inflows for the month. This is smaller than the recorded net outflows of US$453 million in July.

The US$667 million registered investments for the month reflected a 7.3 percent decline (or by US$53 million) compared to the US$719 million recorded for July 2020. About 84.3 percent of investments registered were in PSE-listed securities (pertaining mainly to holding firms, property companies, banks, food, beverage and tobacco companies and telecommunication firms) while the remaining 15.7 percent went to investments in Peso government securities. The United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States (US), Hong Kong and Luxembourg were the top five (5) investor countries for the month, with combined share to total at 82.6 percent.

Outflows for August (US$793 million) were lower compared to the level recorded for July (US$1.2 billion) by 32.3 percent. The US received 71.5 percent of total outflows.

Registered FPI transactions from 1 January to 31 August 2020 yielded net outflows of US$3.9 billion resulting from the US$11.0 billion gross outflows and US$7.1 billion gross inflows for the said period. This is larger compared to the US$1.1 billion net outflows noted for the same period last year (1 January to 31 August 2019) by brought about by uncertainties due, among others, to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the global economy and financial system, and other key events earlier in the year such as geopolitical and trade tensions, and corporate governance issues involving the water concessionaires. Meanwhile, year-to-date transactions for all investments (PSE-listed securities, Peso GS, and other investments) resulted in net outflows.

Registration of inward foreign investments with the BSP is optional under the liberalized rules on foreign exchange transactions. The issuance of a BSP registration document entitles the investor or his representative to buy foreign exchange from authorized agent banks and/or their subsidiary/affiliate foreign exchange corporations for repatriation of capital and remittance of earnings that accrue on the registered investment. Without such registration, the foreign investor can still repatriate capital and remit earnings on his investment but the foreign exchange will have to be sourced outside the banking system.

---------------
Refer to inward foreign investments in PSE-listed securities (PSE); Peso-denominated government securities (GS); Peso time deposits with banks with minimum tenor of 90 days; other Peso debt instruments; unit investment trust funds; and other portfolio investments such as Exchange Traded Funds and Philippine Depositary Receipts

View Table

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 11:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:50aALX RESOURCES : Contracts Airborne Geophysical Survey for the Vixen Gold Project, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario
PU
07:50aDYNATRACE : launches new Partner Competency Program
PU
07:50aCAMPBELL SOUP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
07:49aTrump, eyeing Farm Country, starts working on ethanol industry's year-old wishlist
RE
07:47aTop Toshiba investor calls for inquiry in widening votes scandal
RE
07:46aFIREFOX GOLD : Dr. Quinton Hennigh Joins FireFox Gold Technical Advisory Board
AQ
07:46aPLUG POWER : and Apex Clean Energy to Develop Green Hydrogen Network Using Wind Power
AQ
07:46aSQUARE, INC. : to Invest $100 Million in Minority and Underserved Communities
BU
07:46aLIQUID-IMMERSED TRANSFORMERS MARKET 2020-2024 : Forecasting Strategy to Undergo A Paradigm Shift from Crisis to New Normal during COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Annual Financials CEO Virtual Conference
5VOLTALIA SA : VOLTALIA SA: After a strong growth in the first half of 2020, Voltalia confirms its medium-term ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group