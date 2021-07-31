Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BSTDB Black Sea Trade and Development Bank : Invests EUR 35 million in Upgrading of Bulgarian Energy Holding

07/31/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BSTDB Invests EUR 35 million in Upgrading of Bulgarian Energy Holding News | 30-Jul-2021

The BSTDB has invested EUR 35 million as anchor investor in a seven-year senior unsecured bond issue of the Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD (BEH), a state-owned electricity and gas markets leader in Bulgaria and a major electricity exporter in the Balkans.

The BSTDB funding will help implement BEH's priority investment projects in Bulgaria, such as the modernization of the electricity transmission infrastructure, which is crucial for energy security of Bulgaria.

The current investment will bring the BSTDB's total support to BEH to EUR 85 million. BSTDB invested EUR 50 million in the bond issued by BEH in 2018.

Dmitry Pankin, BSTDB President said: 'Energy sector development is one of the BSTDB's key priorities in Bulgaria and in the Black Sea region. We are happy to continue supporting the strategic investment program of the Bulgarian Energy Holding, which will contribute to Bulgaria's sustainable growth and development'.

Over the past three years BSTDB has doubled its portfolio in Bulgaria to EUR 345 million in signed operations. More information on BSTDB operations in Bulgaria is available at https://www.bstdb.org/our-projects/country-profile/bulgaria.

The Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD (BEH) is the leading state energy company supplying electricity and gas in Bulgaria. BEH is the largest state-owned company in Bulgaria in terms of the assets size. It controls a substantial part of the country's energy infrastructure and has a dominant position in the Bulgarian electricity and gas markets through its power generation assets, the largest mining company, electricity and gas transmission and transit networks.

Disclaimer

BSTDB - The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 20:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:58pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 610,873 Due To Coronavirus As Of July 31
RE
04:58pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 34,926,462 as of july 31 vs 34,818,278 in previous report on july 30
RE
04:57pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 610,873 due to coronavirus as of july 31 vs 609,853 in previous report on july 30
RE
04:55pU.s. cdc says 164,446,964 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of july 31 vs 164,184,080 individuals as of july 30
RE
04:54pPrivate equity firm CD&R readies Morrisons counter-bid - report
RE
04:54pU.s. cdc says 190,982,149 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of july 31 vs 190,509,183 individuals as of july 30
RE
04:53pU.s. cdc says administered 345,640,466 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of july 31 vs 344,071,595 doses administered as of july 30
RE
04:52pU.s. cdc says delivered 400,675,525 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of july 31 vs 399,090,105 doses delivered as of july 30
RE
04:42pBSTDB BLACK SEA TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT BANK : Invests EUR 35 million in Upgrading of Bulgarian Energy Holding
PU
04:29pU.S. COVID-19 residential eviction ban set to expire at midnight
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FED'S BRAINARD: Can't wrap head around not having U.S. central bank digital currency
2ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Tubular Products Jubail closes acquisition of JESCO
3KORE MINING LTD. : KORE MINING : Enhances Environmental, Social and Governance Practices and Grants Annual Inc..
4Airbus production plans expose strategy rift with engine makers
5UK 'closing in' on free trade agreement with New Zealand

HOT NEWS