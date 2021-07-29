Log in
BSTDB President Pays Working Visit to Albania

07/29/2021 | 04:37am EDT
News | 27-Jul-2021

A BSTDB delegation headed by President Pankin visited Albania on 27 July 2021 to meet with Ms. Adela Xhemali, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy and BSTDB Governor for the Republic of Albania and with Mr. Oltjon Muzaka, Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance and Economy and BSTDB Director.

The two parties accessed the current situation in Albania, and discussed the Bank's investment plans in the context of the Government's economic policy priorities. During the visit, the BSTDB President signed the Bank's fourth facility with Fondi Besa to support Albanian micro and small-sized enterprises.

Disclaimer

BSTDB - The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS