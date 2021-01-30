Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BSX FILING DEADLINE IN 4 DAYS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Scientific Corporation

01/30/2021 | 11:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Boston Scientific Corporation ("Boston Scientific" or the "Company") (NYSE: BSX) from April 24, 2019 through November 16, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Boston Scientific securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Boston Scientific Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System’s product delivery system was dysfunctional and threatened the continued viability of the entire product line; (2) as a result, the Company had materially overstated the continued commercial viability and profitability of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 17, 2020, pre-market, Boston Scientific announced a global recall of all unused inventory of the LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System due to “complexities associated with the product delivery system.” Boston Scientific also announced that “[g]iven the additional time and investment required to develop and reintroduce an enhanced delivery system, the company has chosen to retire the entire LOTUS product platform immediately.”

On this news, Boston Scientific’s stock price fell $3.00 per share, or 7.89%, to close at $35.03 per share on November 17, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 2, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Boston Scientific securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/bostonscientificcorporation-bsx-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-341/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:43aBANK OF BAHRAIN AND KUWAIT B S C : BBK Opens New Financial Mall in Tala Plaza
PU
01:34aPANASONIC : Japan's Panasonic to end solar panel production - domestic media
RE
01:15aUber Eats Reunites 'Wayne's World' for a Super Bowl Ad
DJ
01:14aDAMAC PROPERTIES DUBAI : arranges vaccinations for staff and spouses to help curb the spread of Covid-19
PU
01:12aSINOVAC BIOTECH : Clarification Statement
PU
12:59aRussia has supplied Sputnik V vaccine to self-proclaimed Donetsk republic - media
RE
12:36aUK applying to join trans-Pacific trade group
RE
12:16aKEPPEL : The Reef at King's Dock sells more than 90% of units released on launch weekend
PU
12:05aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EST
AQ
01/30ISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL Dhaka East Zone holds Business Development Conference
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop rallies back as U.S. regulators eye wild trading
2ANALYSIS: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
3NOVAVAX, INC. : Fresh data show toll South African virus variant takes on vaccine efficacy
4Wall St. drops after J&J vaccine data, GameStop effect weighs
5IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : IG Group restricts trading on GameStop and AMC due to 'extreme volatility'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ