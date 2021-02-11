Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BTBT SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Bit Digital, Inc.

02/11/2021 | 09:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Bit Digital, Inc. ("Bit Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTBT) from December 21, 2020 through January 8, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Bit Digital securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Bit Digital Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

The complaint alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bit Digital overstated the extent of its bitcoin mining operation; (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On January 11, 2021, J Capital Research issued a research report alleging, among other things, that Bit Digital operates “a fake crypto currency business” “designed to deal funds from investors.” While the Company claims “it was operating 22,869 bitcoin miners in China,” J Capital’s report alleged that “is simply not possible” and stated that “[w]e verified with local governments supposedly hosting the BTBT mining operation that there are no bitcoin miners there.”

On this news, the Bit Digital’s stock price fell $6.27, or approximately 25%, to close at $18.76 per share on January 11, 2021.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 22, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Bit Digital securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/bitdigital-btbt-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-357/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:32aPINTEREST : Thinking about trading options or stock in Tesla, Nvidia, Pinterest, Bed Bath & Beyond, or AstraZeneca?
PR
03:32aALSTOM SA : Q4 2020 financial results of Bombardier Transportation
AQ
03:32aSEELOS THERAPEUTICS : Thinking about buying stock in Seelos Therapeutics, Celsion Corp, Zosano Pharma, Outlook Therapeutics, or Infinity Pharmaceuticals?
PR
03:32aGlobal Enteral Nutrition Market to Surpass US$ 3,903.7 Million by the End Of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)
BU
03:32aDOMINO DATA LAB : Helps Lockheed Martin Advance Data Science and Analytics
BU
03:32aUPEQUITY : Closes $25M Series A Funding to Automate and Disrupt the Legacy Homebuying Process
BU
03:32aWindstream Enterprise Delivers Intelligent Customer Experience with Mitel's Contact Center Solutions and Google Cloud Contact Center AI
BU
03:32aANDERSEN GLOBAL : Expands into Pakistan with Tax and Legal Firm
BU
03:32aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Sonos, Advanced Micro Devices, Peloton Interactive, or General Electric?
PR
03:32aODP : Brit + Co Launches Selfmade Season Three in Collaboration with Office Depot and Block Advisors
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Cannabis stocks light up Reddit as sector surges to new highs
2Fed's Powell, invoking war effort, calls for national jobs drive
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Appoints New CEO; Swings to 4Q Net Profit
4TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Investors lukewarm on Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin splurge
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : Not perfect, but saves lives, AstraZeneca says as Africa backs COVID-19 shot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ