Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BTBT SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Bit Digital, Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

03/13/2021 | 01:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., March 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) (“Bit Digital”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Bit Digital securities between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Bit Digital securities during the Class Period may, no later than March 22, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435); toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/bit-digital-inc-securities-class-action?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=bitdigital

According to the complaint, Bit Digital is a holding company that engages in the bitcoin mining business through its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and Hong Kong.

On January 11, 2021, J Capital Research (“J Capital”) issued a research report alleging, among other things, that Bit Digital operates “a fake crypto currency business . . . designed to steal funds from investors.” Though Bit Digital claims “it was operating 22,869 bitcoin miners in China,” J Capital alleged that “is simply not possible” and stated that “[w]e verified with local governments supposedly hosting the BTBT mining operation that there are no bitcoin miners there.”   Following this news, Bit Digital’s stock price fell $6.27 per share, or 25%, to close at $18.76 per share on January 11, 2021.

Bit Digital investors may, no later than March 22, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:09pPARADOX INTERACTIVE  : to Host PDXCON Remixed, a Digital Event for Paradox Fans, in May 2021
AQ
02:02pSTOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MIK, WSFS, TLND, SVBI; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
01:56pHORMEL FOODS  : Rochelle Foods Benefits Restaurants, Charity with Inspired Meals Program
PU
01:56pHORMEL FOODS  : These 17 Grab-and-Go Keto Snacks Prove You Can Stick to Your Plan Anywhere
PU
01:45pBREAKING ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages MultiPlan Corporation f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – MPLN, MPLN.WS, CCXX, CCXX.WS, CCXX.U
GL
01:43pFINCANTIERI S P A  : LAUNCHES THE THIRD PPA “RAIMONDO MONTECUCCOLI” IN RIVA TRIGOSO
PU
01:33pSTOCK ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MGLN, CATM, EGOV, ALXN; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
GL
01:23pMIGRATION GUIDE FROM FROZEN MOUNTAIN TO AGORA : iOS Edition
PU
01:21pH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Transaction related to shares or other financial instruments in H+H International A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in H+H International A/S or persons closely related to them
PU
01:21pH+H INTERNATIONAL A/S  : Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin hits $60,000 in record high
2DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Energy shares look for next spark as investors eye recoveri..
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. government to respond to SolarWinds hackers in weeks - senior officia..
5Irish foreign minister says UK guilty of 'perverse nationalism' over U.S. trade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ