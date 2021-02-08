BTIG : Adds Technology, Media and Telecommunications Sector Specialist Steve Terry to Strengthen Investment Banking Division

BTIG announced today that Steve Terry has joined its Investment Banking team as a Managing Director. Mr. Terry will focus on banking growth companies in the technology sector. He has built his career working with companies across internet, digital media, information services, software and eCommerce platforms. In his new role with the firm, he will be based in BTIG’s San Francisco office, and report to Matt Clark, Chief Operating Officer, BTIG Investment Banking.

Mr. Terry has more than three decades of investment banking experience. Prior to BTIG, he was a Managing Director within Investment Banking and the Chief Operating Officer of ComCap LLC. Mr. Terry previously held technology sector investment banking roles at JMP Securities, Credit Suisse First Boston, Robertson Stephens and Montgomery & Co. In addition, he also served as a Venture Partner at Battery Ventures. Mr. Terry began his investment banking career within Mergers and Acquisitions at Kidder Peabody.

“We are excited to welcome Steve to BTIG Investment Banking,” commented Mr. Clark. “His appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to actively supporting entrepreneurs and management teams in the technology, media and telecommunications space. We believe his specific expertise will be enormously beneficial to our growing portfolio of corporate clients.”

BTIG Investment Banking facilitates advisory services for growth-oriented companies. Assignments vary across equity capital markets, debt capital advisory, mergers and acquisitions as well as strategic advisory. BTIG’s Investment Banking expertise spans the consumer, energy, financials, healthcare, real estate, shipping, technology and telecommunications sectors. Clients benefit from actionable market intelligence, and BTIG’s comprehensive understanding of financial dynamics. Aftermarket services include trading, corporate access, as well as proprietary research and strategy products.

