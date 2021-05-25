BTIS Adopts Ask Kodiak Platform for Appetite and Eligibility

BOSTON, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ask Kodiak , an API platform providing real-time appetite and eligibility for commercial lines insurance companies, agents, and brokers, is pleased to announce Builders & Tradesmen’s Insurance Services (BTIS), a managing general agency (MGA) specializing in standard and specialty property and casualty (P&C) coverages, will now utilize Ask Kodiak to more rapidly and effectively communicate the company’s products and appetite to its agents.



Based in California, BTIS writes primarily small commercial coverages, such as general liability, small business, workers’ comp, commercial auto, builders’ risk, and inland marine policies, and also provides excess and surplus (E&S) products and contractors’ license bonds. In such a competitive and hardening market, identifying and placing the right business with the right carrier is critical, and Ask Kodiak’s cloud-based software platform allows companies, like BTIS, to market commercial and specialty products to independent agents and brokers with a new level of effectiveness.

“We realize speed-to-market is a desire for our small business customers, but we need to be as accurate as we are fast,” said Paul Hohlbein, president of BTIS. “For faster delivery of needed coverages at the best prices and a better overall customer experience, we’ve partnered with Ask Kodiak. We’ve been impressed so far by the ease of use of the platform and the accuracy of searches our agents are able to perform. We are confident this relationship will result in BTIS writing more of the business our carrier partners want to write more profitably going forward.”

Ask Kodiak’s open API can be embedded in any agency management system or portal or integrated with other insurtech solutions to put real-time product recommendations, target classes, underwriting eligibility, and marketing information in the hands of agents and brokers faster than ever before. Further, Ask Kodiak’s new industry standard for high-definition classification of commercial insurance risks, NAICS HD, utilizes all levels of the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) hierarchy, thereby amplifying the accuracy and precision of classification and all but eliminating the instances of not otherwise classified (NOC) risks.

“Helping independent agents and brokers work more effectively with MGA and carrier partners is part of Ask Kodiak’s mission to optimize efficiencies in insurance distribution,” said Allan Egbert, co-founder of Ask Kodiak. “We are pleased that the adoption of the platform by BTIS is having such immediate results and look forward to working together for years to come.”

About Ask Kodiak

Ask Kodiak helps insurance carriers organize commercial insurance. The API-based technology platform that helps agents make product selections based on appetite and eligibility provided by insurance carriers wherever it’s needed. For more details, visit www.askkodiak.com.

About Builders & Tradesmen’s Insurance Services, Inc. (BTIS)

Founded in 1998 in Rocklin, California, Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services, Inc. (BTIS) is the brainchild of Norbert Hohlbein. With the help of his sons Paul and Hank, his daughter Lisa, and his son-in-law Jeff, he built BTIS around a Small Artisan Contractor General Liability program. From the ground up this program was focused on speed and ease of use for insurance producers. An online price indication system, comparative rater, and email correspondence paired with unparalleled customer service made for the fastest and simplest way for producers to quote and bind commercial accounts. It wasn't long before BTIS expanded to offer Contractors License Bonds, Builders Risk, Inland Marine, Commercial Auto, BOP, Excess and Workers' Compensation. Now a multi-million dollar company, BTIS still offers every producer the same small business rapport, and superior customer service. BTIS is committed to providing quality, robust, individualized products and the highest level of service. We ensure each client feels confident and secure in selecting us as their provider and are dedicated to the success of our customers. By offering education and sales tools, we allow producers to be a trusted source for insurance that their clients, in turn, can rely upon. BTIS is a financially stable, nationwide wholesale intermediary with a small business attitude. We believe in building and fostering solid relationships through communication and genuine concern for our customers. Although we now offer a wide range of commercial lines, we remain focused on individual service, exceptional value, ease of use and rapid turnaround times. For more information, please visit https://my.btisinc.com/.

