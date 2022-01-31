Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BTS singer Jimin hospitalized for appendicitis, tests positive for COVID-19

01/31/2022 | 06:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: K-pop boy band BTS member Jimin poses for photograph during a news conference promoting their new album

SEOUL (Reuters) - Jimin, a singer and dancer with the K-pop group BTS, has tested positive for coronavirus and also underwent surgery for acute appendicitis, his management agency Big Hit Music said on Monday.

Jimin, whose full name is Park Ji-min, went to hospital on Sunday after suffering from sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat, Big Hit Music said in a statement.

He tested positive for the coronavirus, and underwent surgery for the appendicitis on Monday, the statement added.

"The surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure," Big Hit Music said, adding that he was making a "speedy recovery" from his COVID-19 infection.

The singer was due to receive several days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 along with postoperative care, the statement said.

Jimin, 26, is at least the fourth member of the seven member group to test positive for the coronavirus.

Rapper RM, vocalist Jin, and rapper Suga tested positive in December, shortly after the group had returned from a series of live shows in the United States.

The concerts in the United States were BTS' first in the country since 2019, when they toured across Asia, Europe and North America.

Since their 2013 debut, BTS have spearheaded a global K-Pop craze with catchy, upbeat music and dances, as well as lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people.

South Korea has kept overall COVID-19 cases and deaths low with aggressive contact tracing and testing, but the Omicron variant became dominant this month, sending cases to a record daily tally of 17,532 on Sunday.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

By Josh Smith


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:55aCould Surge Battery Metals Inc (NILIF) Meet Insatiable Demand For EVs And Clean Power ?
AQ
06:54aDollar consolidates gains as U.S. yield curve continues to flatten
RE
06:47aUK PM Johnson receives report into alleged Downing Street lockdown parties
RE
06:47aUK PM Johnson receives report into alleged Downing Street lockdown parties
RE
06:47aEuro zone growth slowed in Q4 as Omicron COVID wave hit
RE
06:44aStocks rebound but head for worst January since 2016
RE
06:43aBTS singer Jimin hospitalized for appendicitis, tests positive for COVID-19
RE
06:40aBritain warns Russia of sanctions on oligarchs if Ukraine is invaded
RE
06:38aS.African court dismisses appeal against 2,000MW emergency power tender
RE
06:36aFTSE Flat, Activist Chatter Puts Vodafone Among FTSE 100 Leaders
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rebound but head for worst January since 2016
2Saipem flags cash need as pandemic setbacks trigger profit warning
3Ryanair posts quarterly loss but says fares could rise this summer
4Shell begins trading under simpler, single-line share structure
5French supermarket group Casino's shares slump after profit warning

HOT NEWS