BTV New Listing Alert Video: GameSquare Esports is Trading on the CSE

11/25/2020 | 02:55pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2020) - GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ) - The international esports company is now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol GSQ.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/gamesquare-esports-cse-new-listing-alert-30sec/

GameSquare Esports is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Nov 30th to Dec 13th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ)

www.gamesquare.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68979


© Newsfilecorp 2020
