Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BUA : FOODS PLC - Q3 FINANCIAL STATEMENT

01/17/2022 | 01:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUA FOODS PLC

formerly BUA Sugar Refinery Limited (RC:621320)

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED

30TH SEPTEMBER, 2021

BUA FOODS PLC

Unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended 30th September 2021

Contents

Statement of significant accounting policies

1 - 7

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

8

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 2nd quarter

9

Statement of financial position

10

Statement of changes in equity

11

Statement of cash flows

12

Notes to the financial statements

8- 20

BUA FOODS PLC

Note 1

STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The following are the significant accounting policies adopted by the company in the preparation of its Financial Statements.

BASIS OF PREPARATION

These Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and relevant International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the IASB).

These Financial Statements were prepared under the historical cost convention.

The principal accounting policies applied in the presentation of the Financial Statements are set out below. These policies have been applied to all the periods presented except for the adoption of new accounting policies.

2. REVENUE

Revenue is measured at fair value of the consideration received or receivable net of value added tax, excise duties returns,customers discounts and other sales related discounts.

Revenue from the sale of products is recognised in profit or loss when the contract has been approved by both parties, rights have been clearly identified, payment terms have been defined, the contract has commecial substance and collectibility has been ascertained as probable. Collectibility of customers payment is ascertained from the customers historical records, guarantees provided, and advance payments made if any.

The four steps recognition process for revenue is listed below:

  • identify the contract with a customer
  • identify the performance obligation in the contract
  • determine the transaction price
  • allocate the price to the performance obligation
  • recognise revenue

3. COST OF GOODS SOLD

These are the cost of internally produced goods sold. The cost of internally produced goods include directly attributable costs such as the cost of direct materials, direct labour, and energy costs, as well as production overheads, including depreciation of production facilities. The cost of goods sold includes write-downs of inventories where necessary.

4. SELLING AND DISTRIBUTION EXPENSES

Comprises the cost of marketing, cost of organising the sales process and distribution.

5. FOREIGN CURRENCY

Items included in the financial statements of the Company are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the company operate ('the functional currency'). The functional currency and presentation currency of the Company is the Nigerian Naira (=N=).

Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from settlement of foreign currency transactions and from the translation of exchange rates of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the Company's functional currency are recognised in the foreign exchange gain or loss in

profit or loss.

1

BUA FOODS PLC

STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D)

6. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Financial instruments represent the Company's financial assets and liabilities. Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognized in the Company's statement of financial position when the Company becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. These instruments are typically held for liquidity, investment, trading or hedging purposes. All financial instruments are initially recognized at fair value plus directly attributable transaction cost except those carried at fair value through profit or loss where transaction cost are recognized immediately in profit or loss.

Financial instruments are recognized (derecognized) on the date the Company commits to purchase (sell) the instruments (trade date accounting).

Financial assets include trade and other receivables, cash and bank balances and certain other assets. Financial liabilities include term loans, bank overdraft, trade and certain other liabilities. The Company classifies its financial assets into one of the categories discussed below, depending on the purpose for which the asset was acquired. The Company's has not classified any of its financial assets as held to maturity.

Subsequent measurement

Subsequent to initial measurement, financial instruments are measured either at fair value or amortised cost, depending on their classifications below. The company's accounting policy for each category is as follows:

i. Trade and Other Receivables

These assets are non-derivative financial assets with fixed or determinable payments that are not quoted in an active market. They arise principally through the provision of goods and services to customers, but also incorporate other types of contractual monetary assets. They are initially recognized at fair value plus transaction costs that are directly attributable to their acquisition or issue, and are subsequently carried at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method, less provision for impairment. Impairment provisions are recognised when there is objective evidence (such as significant financial difficulties on the part of the counterparty of default or significant delay in payment) that the Company will be unable to collect all of the amounts due under the terms receivable, the amount of such a provision being the difference between the net carrying amount and the present value of the future expected cash flows associated with the impaired receivable. For trade receivables, which are reported net, such provisions are recorded in a separate allowance account with the loss being recognised within administrative expenses in the statement of comprehensive income. On confirmation that the trade receivable will not be collectable, the gross carrying value of the asset is written off against the associated provision.

ii. Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents includes cash in hand, deposits held at call with banks, other short term highly liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less that are readily convertible to a known amount of cash.

2

BUA FOODS PLC

STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (CONT'D)

Impairment of financial assets carried at amortised cost

The Company assesses at each reporting date whether there is objective evidence that trade and other receivables are impaired. Trade and other receivable is impaired if objective evidence indicates that a loss event has occurred after initial recognition and that loss event has a negative effect on the estimated future cash flows of the receivables that can be estimated reliably. Criteria that are used by the Company in determining whether there is objective evidence of impairment include:

  • known cash flow difficulties experienced by the customer;
  • a breach of contract, such as default or delinquency in repayment for goods and service;
  • breach of credit terms or conditions and;
  • it is becoming probable that the customer will enter bankruptcy or other financial reorganisation.

Financial liabilities

These include the following items:

i. Bank borrowings

Bank borrowings are initially recognized at fair value, net of any transaction costs incurred. Borrowings are subsequently carried at amortised costs; any difference between the proceeds (net of transaction costs) and the redemption value is recognised in the profit or loss over the period of the borrowings using the effective interest method.

General and specific borrowing costs directly attributable to acquisition, construction or production of qualifying assets, which are assets that necessarily take a substantial period of time to get ready for their intended use or sale, are added to the cost of those assets, until such time as the assets are substantially ready for their intended use or sale. All other borrowing costs are recognized in the profit or loss in the period in which they are incurred.

ii. Trade payables and other short-term monetary liabilities

These are initially recognized at fair value and subsequently carried at amortised cost using the effective interest method.

Fair value

Fair value is the amount for which an asset could be exchanged or a liability settled, between knowledgeable, willing parties in an arm's-length transaction. The best evidence of the fair value of a financial instrument on initial recognition is the transaction price, i.e. the fair value of the consideration paid or received, unless the fair value is evidenced either by comparison with other observable current market transactions in the same instrument, without modification or repackaging or based on valuation techniques such as discounted cash flow models and option pricing models whose variables include only data from observable markets. When such valuation models with only observable market data as inputs or the comparison with other observable current market transactions in the same instrument indicate that the fair value differs from the transaction price, the initial difference will be recognised in the profit or loss immediately.

The Company does not have any financial instruments (derivatives, etc.) that warrant such valuation method.

Derecognition of financial instruments

Financial assets are derecognized when the contractual rights to receive cash flows from the financial assets have expired or where the company has transferred its contractual rights to receive cash flows on the financial asset such that it has transferred substantially all the risks and rewards

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BUA Foods plc published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 18:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:55pNV GOLD : Corporate Presentation January, 2022
PU
02:53pWorkers at Teck Resources' British Columbia mine to hold ratification vote
RE
02:46pExclusive-French power policy shift has left EDF in shock, CEO says
RE
02:45pM3 METALS : Management Discussion and Analysis
PU
02:45pM3 METALS : Annual Report
PU
02:45pTECK RESOURCES : Provides Update on Highland Valley Copper Operations
PU
02:45pOUR PEOPLE : Tania Rapana, Senior Account Manager & Whangarei Local
PU
02:44pActivision Blizzard fires more people in sexual harassment, probe, report says
RE
02:42pAutomotive Properties REIT Announces January 2022 Distribution
AQ
02:40pUS senators promise solidarity and weapons for Ukraine in warning to Putin
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse faces more upheaval after chairman's sudden exit
2Invictus Energy : SPP Supplementary Prospectus
3Xiaomi : Strengthens Its Position on Consumer IoT Security with Propose..
4Unilever Looking to Reposition Portfolio After GSK Consumer Healthcare ..
5European shares edge higher ahead of earnings; China adds stimulus

HOT NEWS