BUA : FOODS PLC - Q3 FINANCIAL STATEMENT

BUA FOODS PLC

Note 1

STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The following are the significant accounting policies adopted by the company in the preparation of its Financial Statements.

BASIS OF PREPARATION

These Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and relevant International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the IASB).

These Financial Statements were prepared under the historical cost convention.

The principal accounting policies applied in the presentation of the Financial Statements are set out below. These policies have been applied to all the periods presented except for the adoption of new accounting policies.

2. REVENUE

Revenue is measured at fair value of the consideration received or receivable net of value added tax, excise duties returns,customers discounts and other sales related discounts.

Revenue from the sale of products is recognised in profit or loss when the contract has been approved by both parties, rights have been clearly identified, payment terms have been defined, the contract has commecial substance and collectibility has been ascertained as probable. Collectibility of customers payment is ascertained from the customers historical records, guarantees provided, and advance payments made if any.

The four steps recognition process for revenue is listed below:

identify the contract with a customer

identify the performance obligation in the contract

determine the transaction price

allocate the price to the performance obligation

recognise revenue

3. COST OF GOODS SOLD

These are the cost of internally produced goods sold. The cost of internally produced goods include directly attributable costs such as the cost of direct materials, direct labour, and energy costs, as well as production overheads, including depreciation of production facilities. The cost of goods sold includes write-downs of inventories where necessary.

4. SELLING AND DISTRIBUTION EXPENSES

Comprises the cost of marketing, cost of organising the sales process and distribution.

5. FOREIGN CURRENCY

Items included in the financial statements of the Company are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the company operate ('the functional currency'). The functional currency and presentation currency of the Company is the Nigerian Naira (=N=).

Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from settlement of foreign currency transactions and from the translation of exchange rates of monetary assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the Company's functional currency are recognised in the foreign exchange gain or loss in

profit or loss.