Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BUCKS COUNTY REALTOR® INSTALLED AS PRESIDENT OF THE PENNSYLVANIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®

02/03/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEMOYNE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucks County Realtor® Christopher S. Beadling was installed as president of the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® during a ceremony at the Sunoco Performance Theater, Whitaker Center, in Harrisburg this week.

The vice president and broker of record for Quinn & Wilson, Inc. Realtors® in Montgomery County, Beadling has been a Realtor® for 20 years. He teaches Realtor® ethics courses and has taught technology best practices at the national level. He also developed a real estate technology company, which he later sold.

In 2015, he served as chair of the Suburban Realtors® Alliance board of directors, an industry and consumer advocacy organization.

"It's an honor to represent 39,000 Realtors® across the commonwealth this year. Our organization not only provides benefits and services for our members, but we're a strong advocate for homeowners and private property rights," he said.

Beadling is a graduate of the National Association of Realtors® leadership academy. He has served as a member of NAR's board of directors, the Federal Technology Policy Advisory Board and the Member Communications and Data Strategies committees.

He received his MBA from LaSalle University and his undergraduate degree from Bloomsburg University, where he served as president of the Alumni Association.

Beadling served as president of two local rotary clubs and as the chair of Bucks Beautiful, a local nonprofit dedicated to raising funds for community beautification projects. He resides in Doylestown with his daughter.

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors® is a trade/professional association that serves more than 39,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bucks-county-realtor-installed-as-president-of-the-pennsylvania-association-of-realtors-301475354.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Association of Realtors


© PRNewswire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pGreenPower Announces Conference Call Covering Third Quarter Results and Business Update to Be Held on February 11, 2022
PR
05:58pBrazilian Eletrobras' board approves 1.9 bln reais capital hike for Eletronorte unit
RE
05:57pPENNYMAC : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56p'Fed up' GM workers in Mexico pick new union in historic vote
RE
05:56pTARSUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Corporate Presentation
PU
05:56pCAPRICE RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - CRS
PU
05:56pE2 METALS : Bonanza silver at Malvina- 14m at 8.7gpt Au, 2541gpt Ag
PU
05:56pALDORO RESOURCES : Phase II Drilling Update at Niobe
PU
05:56pCAPRICE RESOURCES : Investor Presentation
PU
05:56pKYOCERA AVX SMD High-Temperature Tantalum Capacitors at TTI
PU
Latest news "Companies"