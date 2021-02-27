Log in
BUENOS AIRES WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION WITH A FOCUS ON VULNERABLE AREAS PROGRAM

02/27/2021 | 02:50pm EST
  • Abstract
  • Key Details
  • Finances
  • Ratings
  • Results
Development Objective
The Program Development Objectives are to increase access to safely managed water and sanitation services with a focus on vulnerable areas of Buenos Aires, and improve AySA´s efficiency and capacity to respond to water and sanitation emergency needs
Key Details
Project Details
  • Project ID

    P172689

  • Status

    Pipeline

  • Team Leader

    Victor Vazquez Alvarez, Jean-Martin Brault

  • Borrower

    Argentine Republic

  • Country

    Argentina

  • Approval Date

    (as of board presentation)

    N/A

  • Total Project Cost

    US$ 576.61 million

  • Implementing Agency

    Agua y Saneamientos Argentinos S.A. (AySA)

  • Last Update Date

    February 25, 2021

  • Closing Date

    N/A

  • Footnotes

    * Theme Classification did not exist at the time project was approved

    ** Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show commitment at Board approval. It does not reflect any cancellations.Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

    *** Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant

Sectors
No data available.
Themes
Private Sector Development
  • ICT0%
    • ICT Solutions0%
Human Development and Gender
  • Disease Control0%
    • Pandemic Response0%
Urban and Rural Development
  • Urban Development0%
    • Urban Water and Sanitation0%
Environment and Natural Resource Management
  • Climate change0%
    • Mitigation0%
    • Adaptation0%
  • Water Resource Management0%
    • Water Institutions, Policies and Reform0%
  • Energy0%
    • Energy Efficiency0%
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier Commitments
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment 300.00
IDA Commitment N/A
IBRD + IDA Commitment 300.00
Lending Instrument Program-for-Results Financing
Grant Amount N/A
Total Project Cost** 576.61
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of January 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier Approval Date Closing Date Principal Disbursed Repayments Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of January 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period Financier Transaction Type Amount (US$)
Footnotes

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.

Ratings
IMPLEMENTATION RATINGS
No data available.
COMPLETION RATINGS
No data available.
INDEPENDENT EVALUATION RATINGS
No data available.
Results Framework
No data available.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2021 19:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
