Latest News
BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HAD A 5.1% STAKE IN ITOCHU CORP AS OF DEC. 31

02/27/2021 | 08:12am EST
BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HAD A 5.1% STAKE IN ITOCHU CORP AS OF DEC. 31


© Reuters 2021
08:19aBuffett says he hopes and expects berkshire will be welcoming shareholders to its 2022 annual meeting back in omaha
RE
08:18aBuffett says vice chairman charlie munger will be on stage with him at the annual meeting answering shareholder questions, while vice chairmen greg abel and ajit jain will also be available to answer questions
RE
08:16aBuffett says berkshire's annual meeting this year will be held in los angeles, not omaha, on may 1
RE
08:13aBUFFETT SAYS : 'never bet against america'
RE
08:12aBuffett says berkshire had a 5.1% stake in itochu corp as of dec. 31
RE
08:11aBuffett says berkshire has repurchased more of its shares in 2021, and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future
RE
08:10aBuffett says berkshire spent $24.7 billion on share repurchases in 2020
RE
08:10aUMWA UNITED MINE WORKERS OF AMERICA : Herkimer County IDA OKs tax breaks for Remington Arms buyer
PU
08:08aWarren buffett says he paid too much when his conglomereate berkshire hathaway bought precision castparts, its largest acquisition, in 2016 -- annual letter to berkshire shareholders
RE
07:50aTunisia's main party holds street protest, escalating government row
RE
