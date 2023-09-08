BURFORD CAPITAL SAYS FRIDAY'S U.S. COURT RULING IN YPF CASE IMPLIES A JUDGMENT AGAINST ARGENTINA OF APPROXIMATELY $16 BILLION
Today at 02:14 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|1341.54 GBX
|+22.40%
|+22.63%
|2 993 M $
|374.5705 ARS
|+0.07%
|-1.31%
|-
|349.9500 ARS
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-
All our articles
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Adobe, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Diageo, J&J, T-Mobile...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.