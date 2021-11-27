Detroit, United States--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2021) - BUSDX team is pleased to inform the community regarding its move of going over $9,000,000 MarketCap within the first 72 hours after launch & is on track to outperform evergrow's first week of trading.

The presale sold out over 350 BNB in less than a minute. More than 359,040 BUSD has been distributed to over 2,607 token holders which are paid automatically by the contract.

According to CMC, BUSDX is the top 10 most viewed tokens, as within a few days more than 16,162 transactions can be seen on CoinMarketCap.

The project is audited by InterFi, a renowned agency in the DeFi space which ensures that it complies with local & international regulations.

Figure 1 BUSDX Moves To Nearly $9,000,000 MarketCap Within Hours After Launching On PancakeSwap

Features ForBUSDX Holders

A token created on the Binance Smart Chain, BUSDX comes with benefits for the average token holder. Some of the notable advantages includes:

Staking DApp

The project is set to launch a staking DApp that allows users to stake their BUSDX tokens to earn a generous APR. The more the token staked, the more profits users will enjoy while also providing stability for the token.

10% BUSD Rewards

For every transaction carried out on the BUSDX protocol, the project charges a 10% fee, which is later automatically re-distributed to all token holders in BUSD. The reward will be in proportion to the amount of BUSDX in the investment portfolio.

Automatic Liquidity

3% of every transaction is transferred to PancakeSwap to maintain liquidity. Also, for every sale, there's a 1% burn reducing the supply & increasing the market share value, to allow steady growth of the holdings for users.

BUSDXpay

BUSDXpay is currently in development, it is a payment service that lets users use their BUSDX tokens to make everyday purchases. One of the features of theBUSDXpayusage is that there is cash back bonuses for every transaction in the form of BUSD.

BUSDXpad Lunch Imminent

BUSDXpad focuses on projects that are not able to be listed on ICO platforms. Whenever there's an upcoming project, token holders will get exclusive privileges and be the first to participate in the private sale.

BUSDX in Brief

BUSDX is a staking and rewards token built on the Binance Smart Chain. The token automatically distributes 10% rewards to every token holder in BUSD. In essence, token holders will be able to generate revenue for holding BUSDX in their wallet. Token holders will also be able to swap, buy, or sell their tokens on decentralized exchanges to fiat.

The team behind the success of BUSDX has also developed a BUSDX Launchpad and a staking DApp& a virtual BUSDXpay system is being developed to be deployed in the coming weeks.

10% BUSD REWARDS HOURLY just by Holding Virtual Payment System in development IDO Launchpad near completion Staking While Being Rewarded in BUSD KYC'd, Audited International Team Less than 1 week old Low Market Cap Burn Feature Good entry price Strong Marketing Wallet Multiple Liquidity pools

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/busdxcrypto

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BUSD_X

Telegram: https://t.me/busd_x

Media Details

Company Name: BUSDX

Contact Name: BUSDX

Location: United States, Detroit

Email: admin@busdx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/105336