Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

BVI-based company owed $11 billion by Nigeria rejects lying, bribery allegations

01/25/2023 | 04:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Lawyers representing a British Virgin Islands-based company owed $11 billion by Nigeria over a collapsed gas processing project on Tuesday rejected Nigerian allegations that it bribed senior officials to obtain a lucrative contract.

Nigeria is trying to overturn an award to Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) of billions of dollars in damages that was made by a London arbitration tribunal in 2017.

The West African oil and gas producing nation was found in 2015 to be in breach of a 20-year gas processing contract awarded to P&ID.

Two years later, P&ID was awarded $6.6 billion for lost profits, a sum which has since swelled with interest to just over $11 billion, which represents around 30% of Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves.

An eight-week trial began in London on Monday. The high-stakes case has attracted considerable interest among Nigerians.

On Monday, Mark Howard, representing Nigeria, told London's High Court that P&ID obtained its contract "by telling repeated lies and paying bribes to officials", and then "corrupted" Nigeria's lawyers to obtain confidential documents during the arbitration.

P&ID denies paying any bribes or that it colluded with Nigeria's legal team.

The company's lawyer David Wolfson told the court on Tuesday: "None of Nigeria's allegations ... affords any justifiable ground for setting aside the award. There was no bribery, no perjury and no corruption."

He argued in court documents that the challenge to the arbitration award was "just one part of (Nigeria's) relentless, politically-motivated campaign to destroy P&ID and anyone and anything associated with it".

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Alexander Smith and Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.08% 86.52 Delayed Quote.2.49%
WTI 0.36% 80.411 Delayed Quote.1.43%
Latest news "Economy"
04:44aEU to Seek 'Firm But Proportionate' Response to US Inflation Reduction Act
DJ
04:40aS.Africa's Astral flags profit plunge as power crisis hits poultry production
RE
04:38aNatural disasters caused $313 billion economic loss in 2022 - Aon
RE
04:33aIfo economist sees Germany dodging recession, optimism spreading
RE
04:31aDefiant Indian students to hold more screenings of BBC documentary on Modi
RE
04:29aGerman business morale brightens further in January - Ifo
RE
04:21aIndia's Jyothy Labs Q3 profit tops view on fabric care boost
RE
04:19aECB signs supervision cooperation deal with non-euro zone members
RE
04:19aCholera death toll passes 1,000 in Malawi as outbreak spreads
RE
04:09aFTSE 100 Rises After Asian Stocks Rally
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORP : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2ASML reports net profit of $1.98 billion in Q4, sees 25% sales growth i..
3BAYER AG : Buy rating from Barclays
4VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5NOVARTIS AG : Sell rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS