BWA Group PLC - Half-year Report
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.
BWA Group PLC
(“BWA” or the “Company”)
Half-Yearly Results for the Six Months to 30 June 2021
BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences split between Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London’s AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces its unaudited financial results for the six-month period to 30 June 2021.
Chairman’s Statement
Dear Shareholder
The Board presents the results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. The Company has continued to invest in the rutile sands project in Cameroon through our 90 per cent owned subsidiary BWA Resources Cameroon Limited (“BWARC”). Activity in the other 100 per cent subsidiary company in Canada, Kings of the North Corporation (“KOTN”), has been limited to getting the licences in the two remaining claim areas, Winterhouse and Isoukustouc, transferred into the registered ownership of KOTN with the Canadian government mining registry and ensuring that all licence fees are paid and the claims in good order.
BWARC has carried out further exploration work on the two claims at Nkoteng and Dehane to which it has been granted exploration rights. The initial results from the first surveys have been announced to the market and are published on the Company website, www.bwagroupplc.com/announcements.
The results are sufficiently encouraging for further, more detailed, work in Cameroon in the form of pitting over a wider area to try to establish the area of potentially viable extraction to be carried out. The results of this exploration work are presently being analysed by consultant metallurgists and the results are expected to be announced and published on the website in the next few weeks.
BWARC has applied for three further claim areas adjacent to Dehane and Nkoteng and the applications are being processed by the Cameroon government.
During the period under review, BWA acquired a further shareholding in St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (“St Georges”) from KOTN and the proceeds from realising part of its portfolio of investments has provided funds for the development of activities in Canada, Cameroon and the UK.
Litigation in the UK to recover the unpaid consideration for the Loan Notes issued at completion of the acquisition of KOTN continues with a further hearing scheduled for early October. In Canada we continue to consult with our legal advisers regarding potential claims against St Georges, its directors, staff and others. At 30 June 2021 the balance of the purchase consideration for the St Georges shares of £473,000 remained outstanding and was included in creditors, but this forms part of the disputed amount.
The Board continue to show their confidence in the future plans of the Company by capitalising one-half of their fees into new Ordinary Shares, resulting in 3,750,000 Ordinary Shares being issued during the period at 0.6p per share.
A further review will be published when the exploration results from the two Cameroon sites are available.
Richard Battersby, Chairman
The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement. The Company’s condensed set of financial statements are set out below.
For further information:
|BWA Group PLC
Richard Battersby
Chairman
|+44 7836 238172
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
|Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Freddie Wooding
|+44 20 3328 5656
INCOME STATEMENT
|Notes
|6 months ended
|
|6 months ended
|
|Year ended
|
|
|30 June 2021
|
|30 June 2020
|
|31 December 2020
|
|
|Unaudited
|
|Unaudited
|
|Audited
|
|
|£
|
|£
|
|£
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Administrative expenses
|
|-159,764
|
|-206,782
|
|-242,788
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|-159,764
|
|-206,782
|
|-242,788
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other operating income
|
|120,000
|
|120,000
|
|240,000
|Gain on disposal of investments
|
|243,574
|
|-
|
|-
|Loss on revaluation of investments
|
|-144,061
|
|-2,799,911
|
|-3,594,217
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating profit/(loss)
|
|59,749
|
|-2,886,693
|
|-3,597,005
|Interest receivable and similar income
|
|2
|
|11
|
|11
|
|
|59,751
|
|-2,886,682
|
|-3,596,994
|Interest payable and similar expenses
|
|-21,061
|
|-20,955
|
|-42,140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Profit/(loss) on ordinary activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|before and after taxation and retained
|
|
|
|
|
|
|for the period
|
|38,690
|
|-2,907,637
|
|-3,639,134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings/(loss) per ordinary share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic (pence)
|2
|0.01
|
|-1.02
|
|-1.24
|Diluted (pence)
|2
|0.00
|
|-1.02
|
|-1.24
All amounts relate to continuing activities.
STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|Notes
|6 months ended
|
|6 months ended
|
|Year ended
|
|
|30 June 2021
|
|30 June 2020
|
|31 December 2020
|
|
|Unaudited (£)
|
|Unaudited (£)
|
|Audited (£)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Profit/(loss) for the period
|
|38,690
|
|-2,907,637
|
|-3,639,134
|Other comprehensive income
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total comprehensive profit/(loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|for the period
|
|38,690
|
|-2,907,637
|
|-3,639,134
BALANCE SHEET
|Notes
|6 months ended
|
|6 months ended
|
|Year ended
|
|
|30 June 2021
|
|30 June 2020
|
|31 December 2020
|
|
|Unaudited (£)
|
|Unaudited (£)
|
|Audited (£)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Profit/(loss) for the period
|
|38,690
|
|-2,907,637
|
|-3,639,134
|Other comprehensive income
|
|-
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total comprehensive profit/(loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|for the period
|
|38,690
|
|-2,907,637
|
|-3,639,134
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
|Notes
|6 months ended
|
|6 months ended
|
|Year ended
|
|
|30 June 2021
|
|30 June 2020
|
|31 December 2020
|
|
|Unaudited
|
|Unaudited
|
|Audited
|
|
|£
|
|£
|
|£
|Cash flows from operating activities
|
|-198,631
|
|-85,235
|
|-112,050
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Purchase of fixed asset investments
|
|-321,785
|
|-
|
|-8
|Sale of fixed asset investments
|
|761,497
|
|-
|
|-
|Loans to subsidiary undertakings
|
|-140,449
|
|-38,034
|
|-56,543
|Interest received
|
|2
|
|11
|
|11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net cash from investing activities
|
|299,265
|
|-38,023
|
|-56,540
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New loans in period
|
|-
|
|50,000
|
|91,000
|Loans repaid
|
|-
|
|-46,500
|
|-46,500
|Loan note proceeds received
|
|-
|
|12,500
|
|12,500
|Shares issued in period
|
|-
|
|100,000
|
|100,000
|Amount repaid to directors
|
|-
|
|-3,000
|
|-3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net cash from financing activities
|
|-
|
|113,000
|
|154,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Increase/(decrease) in cash and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|cash equivalents
|
|100,634
|
|-10,258
|
|-14,590
|Cash and cash equivalents at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|beginning of period
|
|1,383
|
|15,973
|
|15,973
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|102,017
|
|5,715
|
|1,383
1. Status of these accounts
The interim accounts for the period from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021 are unaudited. The financial information set out in this statement does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of the Companies Act 2006.
2. Earnings per ordinary share
Basic and diluted earnings per share figures are based on the following profits / (losses) and numbers of shares:
|6 months ended
|6 months ended
|Year ended
|
|30 June 2021
|30 June 2020
|31 December 2020
|
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|
|
|
|
|Profit/(loss) before tax
|£38,690
|-£2,907,637
|-£3,639,134
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average number of shares for
|
|
|
|the purpose of basic earnings per share
|307,803,499
|285,213,848
|294,367,968
|
|
|
|
|Effect of dilutive securities
|981,391,600
|-
|-
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average number of shares for
|
|
|
|the purpose of diluted earnings per share
|1,289,195,099
|285,213,848
|294,367,968
3. Share capital
|At
|At
|At
|
|30 June 2021
|30 June 2020
|31 December 2020
|
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|
|£
|£
|£
|Allotted, called up and fully paid
|
|
|
|309,112,891 ordinary shares of 0.5p
|
|
|
|(30 June 2020: 298,285,065;
|
|
|
|31 December 2020: 305,362,891)
|1,545,564
|1,491,425
|1,526,814
4. Reserves
|
|Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|Share
|redemption
|Other
|Equity
|Retained
|
|
|premium
|reserve
|reserve
|reserve
|Earnings
|Total
|
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|£
|At 1 January 2020
|12,663
|288,625
|293,493
|4,711,958
|-1,474,196
|3,832,543
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-2,907,637
|-2,907,637
|Loan note interest
|-
|-
|-
|14,968
|-
|14,968
|Reserves transfer
|-
|-
|-2,799,911
|-
|2,799,911
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At 30 June 2020
|12,663
|288,625
|-2,506,418
|4,726,926
|-1,581,922
|939,874
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-731,497
|-731,497
|Issue of share capital
|2,945
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,945
|Loan note interest
|-
|-
|-
|15,132
|-
|15,132
|Reserves transfer
|-
|-
|-794,306
|-
|794,306
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At 31 December 2020
|15,608
|288,625
|-3,300,724
|4,742,058
|-1,519,113
|226,454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Profit for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38,690
|38,690
|Issue of share capital
|3,750
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,750
|Loan note interest
|-
|-
|-
|14,968
|-
|14,968
|Reserves transfer
|-
|-
|-144,061
|-
|144,061
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|At 30 June 2021
|19,358
|288,625
|-3,444,785
|4,757,026
|-1,336,362
|283,862
5. Valuation of Investments
The whole of the Company's investment in Cameroon, including loans made to BWA Resources (UK) Limited, is carried in the balance sheet at £341,703. The Company's investment in Kings of the North Corp (‘KOTN’) is valued at £1,418,000. The valuation of unlisted investments requires the Directors to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, but which affect the reported fair value of those investments. The recoverability of the investments in Cameroon and KOTN is dependent on the future profitability of the underlying businesses. The Directors have reviewed the current position and, after taking into account a number of factors, believe that the valuations at 30 June 2021 remain appropriate.
