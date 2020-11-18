Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BWA Group PLC - Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 02:01am EST
18 November 2020

BWA Group PLC

 (“BWA” or “the Company”)     

Annual General Meeting and Accounts

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon at various stages of development and is quoted on London’s AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 3.00pm on Monday, 14 December 2020 at St Jacques House, St Jacques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1SP.  Because of the present Government COVID-19 restrictions shareholders may not attend the meeting in person and may only vote by proxy. 

The Accounts, Notice of Meeting and Proxy Forms are being posted on Wednesday, 18 November 2020. Copies will be available on the Company website at bwagroupplc.com.    Shareholders who wish to ask questions are invited to do so by e-mail to the Company at enquiries@bwagroupplc.com.

 Ends –

For further information: 

BWA Group PLC
Richard Battersby
Chairman		 +44 (0)7836 2381721
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser 
Nick Harriss/James Hornigold		 +44 207 3328 5656
Abchurch
Financial Public Relations
Julian Bosdet		 +44 (0)207 4594 4070
Julian.bosdet@abchurch-group.com

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:26aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Shipping group Maersk reports third-quarter results in line with forecast
RE
02:26aPolygiene and world leading Caterpillar in exciting partnership
PR
02:25aUK insurer RSA receives 7.2 billion sterling cash takeover offer
RE
02:25aSensex, Nifty flat as investors book gains after record highs
RE
02:25aShanghai shares end higher as market eyes fresh policy support
RE
02:25aCASTELLUM : Sky is the limit as Castellum starts construction of workplace of the future in Örebro
PR
02:25aEthiopia Poverty Study Reveals Overall Poverty Declined, but Inequality Remains
PU
02:25aEthiopia Achieved Positive Poverty Reduction but Inequalities Persist
PU
02:25aEVONIK INDUSTRIES : Virtual Societe Generale ESG/SRI Conference, Paris
PU
02:24aICE Benchmark to consult on scrapping most Libor denominations
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group