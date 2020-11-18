BWA Group PLC - Notice of AGM

18 November 2020

BWA Group PLC

(“BWA” or “the Company”)

Annual General Meeting and Accounts

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon at various stages of development and is quoted on London’s AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 3.00pm on Monday, 14 December 2020 at St Jacques House, St Jacques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 1SP. Because of the present Government COVID-19 restrictions shareholders may not attend the meeting in person and may only vote by proxy.

The Accounts, Notice of Meeting and Proxy Forms are being posted on Wednesday, 18 November 2020. Copies will be available on the Company website at bwagroupplc.com. Shareholders who wish to ask questions are invited to do so by e-mail to the Company at enquiries@bwagroupplc.com.

